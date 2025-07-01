The colliding frequencies of Kiasmos

For the first time in eight years, Faroese-Icelandic electronic duo Kiasmos are making their long-awaited return to Australia as part of their 2025 world tour. Comprised of BAFTA-winning composer Ólafur Arnalds and acclaimed producer Janus Rasmussen, Kiasmos bring their six-date Australian tour to The Rechabite on Wednesday, July 16—with tickets on sale now. BRAYDEN EDWARDS spoke with Janus Rasmussen to discuss their new album, II, and how they’re bringing it to life on stage in their first live performances since 2020.

It’s great to have you back in Australia for your first tour in eight years! What’s the biggest thing that has changed in the world of Kiasmos since you were last here?

Crazy to think it’s been that long already. A lot has changed. Back then, we were still figuring things out, just running on the energy of the first album. Now we’re a bit more grounded. We’ve both grown as producers and performers, and I think the live show reflects that. It’s more dynamic and detailed, and somehow we kept it as fun as it ever was.

Given you both have thriving music careers to keep you busy, what was it that drew you back to Kiasmos to create another album…and when did you first begin working on it?

We never really stopped being Kiasmos, but it took a while to return to it in a focused way. What pulled us back was this sense that we still had more to explore with the project. We started taking it seriously again around 2020, though some of the earliest sketches go back to 2017. Then, during the height of COVID in 2022, we went to Bali for five weeks or so to see if we could get the album moving—and it did. We ended up with a bunch of tracks, which we were happy with from that trip.

Did you have an idea of how you wanted II to be different from your first album, and what gear was important in this process?

We definitely wanted to evolve the sound. The first album was made in six weeks and had a kind of naïve charm. With II, we had time to dive deeper. Gear-wise, our collection of old synths became more central to the process, and we spent a long time programming them in ways we hadn’t done before. We also recorded a big string orchestra, adding a new grandiose layer to our sound. We just wanted the album to sound a lot more refined.

Did you have to acquire and learn how to master any new technology across the journey?

You could say that. One of the bigger challenges was getting our two workflows to speak more fluidly to each other. I work entirely in Ableton, and Óli’s in Pro Tools. They’re both great, but for very different reasons. Figuring out how to merge those strengths took some time, but once we found the groove, it opened up many creative possibilities.

Your music brings together organic instruments and both old and new technology. How did you go about navigating these different worlds to find a cohesive sound?

It’s all about balance. Sometimes we start with a field recording or a piano loop, and other times, it’s just a beat. But we always try to let the track lead the way. You want to blend the warmth of acoustic elements with the unpredictability and weirdness of electronics without one overpowering the other. We spend most of our time arranging songs. Our music is quite simple, yet there are subtle complexities in all the layers constantly building throughout the music. This is a very time-consuming process, yet it is vital to our sound.

And what role do you both play in the writing and production process?

It’s a very collaborative and open process. I tend to handle some of the rhythmic and synth elements, while Óli brings his background in strings and arrangement. But we switch hats a lot, and the process of writing a song is never the same twice. The sound of Kiasmos is more about us being in the same room together, our sensibilities coming together, and our shared tastes in music at that time.

And how does this translate to the live show? What can Australian fans look forward to experiencing at a Kiasmos show this time around?

As we spend so much time fine-tuning things in the studio, we want it to feel a little cathartic and spontaneous when we bring it on stage. There’s a lot more energy than people might expect. We’ve reworked many songs to suit a live setting, pushing them closer to the club without losing the emotional side. The visuals and lights also play a big part, so it becomes an immersive experience rather than a concert, something you feel as much as you hear. That’s what we’re going for, anyway.

Filipino-Victorian singer and producer Juno Mamba is set to join you on tour. For those who aren’t familiar with him, what kind of live set can we expect?

I recently discovered his music and have been super intrigued by it. So I’m excited to see and hear what he will bring to our nights in Australia. I’m sure it will be energetic and soothing at the same time.

And finally, what’s next for you, both as Kiasmos and as individuals? Are there any more projects or tours in the works that we can keep an eye, or an ear, open for?

Some releases are coming soon, which I can’t reveal yet. But it’s super exciting stuff. Our tour concludes in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. We’ve been touring the album for over a year, so we’ll take a short break from touring. But we’ll return next year for more shows. We both have projects coming out individually, so there’s plenty of music on the way.

Kiasmos hit The Rechabite on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from therechabite.com.au

