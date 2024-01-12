Tash York brings glamour, giggles and good times to Fringe World

Fresh from the Adelaide Fringe and Melbourne Comedy Festival, Melbourne’s ‘Trash Queen of Cabaret’ returns to Fringe World with two exciting new shows, a cast of familiar faces, and a whole lot of surprises in store. York’s solo cabaret It’s up to you Tash York, Tash York and star-studded variety show Fringe as F**K both kick off on Friday, January 19, and run from Sunday, January 21, at the Goodwill Club at The Rechabite. BEC WELDON spoke to Task York to hear all about the glitz and glamour of being a cabaret star and about what exciting things she has in store for Perth.

Welcome back to Perth for the 2024 Fringe World Festival! What’s happened in the life of Tash York since last year’s festival?

Oh, you know the usual, a bit of Adelaide Fringe and Melbourne Comedy Festival, and then finally got married after waiting since being cancelled in 2020… So just a pretty chill year, really!

Congratulations on the wedding! You’re presenting two new shows at this year’s festival (both excellently named); what do you have in store for Fringe audiences?

When The Rechabite offered me the opportunity to be a part of their awesome program there was no way I could refuse to come back for Fringe World. These shows are both ideas I’ve had a play with before in a smaller capacity, but I’m really looking forward to giving them a run in front of some awesome Perth audiences. Both are very heavily reliant on improvisation, which, as anyone who’s seen me before knows, I love, but it will mean that each night will be something different and chaotic, which I’m definitely down for!

That sounds like an awesome time! Your show It’s up to you Tash York, Tash York promises an interesting assortment of drag, cabaret, and comedy. What inspired you to combine those styles into one?

Well, I guess me as a performer encompasses all those things, so I thought, why not put it in a choose your own adventure format and get the audience involved too? Don’t worry if you’re someone who doesn’t like audience participation; it’s all controlled through a QR code and voting polls from your phone. At certain points of the show, the audience gets to choose which vibe of the song they want, what voice I sing it in, what I am wearing next, and even what I have to drink. There is also a SPINNING WHEEL!

That sounds like a wild ride! You mention drag as a part of your performance repertoire; what does the idea of ‘drag’ mean to you as a performer?

I spent a lot of my 20s (I know, I still don’t look a day over 21) doing princess birthday parties. What I’ve realised is that drag for me is the fantasy of the most glamorous kind of Femme performer with all the wigs, costumes, and glitter. I kind of feel like now I’m just an adult version of what I used to do in my 20s. I bring the fantasy and the magic with my outfits and style. Plus, people are more intimidated by drag queens than regular cabaret performers, so I may be tripping on that power a bit too (laughs)! For me, it’s an expression of self far beyond what I do in my regular life, and it was really inspired by the diva’s that came before me, like Cher, Liza Minelli, and Dolly Parton, who have basically been drag queens this whole time, ya know?

Absolutely, that makes total sense, and that sense of glamour and ‘divaness’, in the good sense, really comes across when you’re on stage! Now, in your other show, Fringe as F**K, you’re set to be joined by some special guests from the festival! Can you share any sneak peeks about the artists?

Yes! I’m so excited to be working with a range of artists in burlesque, circus, drag, and cabaret to make this show a reality. Working with local legends such as Sugar DuJoure, Matthew Pope, Lucy Lovegun, Kitty Littuer, and Cece Desist is going to be such a treat! Plus interstate guests Frankie Disco and Millicent Sarre too!

That sounds like an absolute buffet of Australian talent! Choosing the line-up for the show must have been an exciting but difficult time! How do you curate your variety shows, and what do you value in a variety performer?

This show is a particular beast of its own, as there is an improv element involved for the performers too. So I had to make sure I chose people who were already excellently talented in their own right but that I knew would be up for the challenge to become the Fringe as F**K champion. Did I mention that there is a Spinny Wheel? The challenges include having their own acts disrupted by a variety of factors, like phones ringing, babies crying, or having the music speed up. Plus, they have to compete against each other to the whim of my direction, doing a dance/sing off too. It’s completely ridiculous, and for me, it’s the very heart of what Fringe is. A bunch of different genres coming together to make some magic at the whim of audience delight!

This sounds like the best time! Now, despite you promising an evening of absolute (organised…ish) chaos, it’s a labour of love and hard work to create and perform a solo show as well. Can you tell us about your creative process?

I love and hate this process every time I embark on it. It’s a huge responsibility to make sure that you’re making something that is worth people’s hard-earned money while also being able to say something fun, relevant, or meaningful every time you step on stage. This solo show is kind of more on the entertaining side of my skill set, so it will be a challenge every night to make sure the wheels don’t fall off. But ultimately, I am at the audience’s whim, so I guess they’ll have a role to play too this time! My creative process is usually very reflective of what is happening in society and brings my own unique experience of it—the good, the bad, and the ugly.

You’re definitely a seasoned performer! How did Tash York emerge and evolve as a cabaret performer? When did you realise that you wanted to perform?

I’ve been performing since I was little. I was always an energetic chatterbox, and I think my mum stuck me into drama lessons just to take the edge off. It sounds completely wanky, but it’s kind of always been my calling. Some people want to be doctors or astronauts as kids. I wanted to be famous on Home and Away. I know, HUGE aspirations… there’s still time though, right?

You’re a pretty beloved Fringe World regular! Do you have any favourite memories from any of the Fringe festivals you’ve performed at?

My favourite part about coming is always how awesome and loving the audiences are, but also that y’all live in such a beautiful part of Australia too. I love getting the chance to hit the beaches or enjoy the sunshine in all the lovely parks too. I live in Melbourne, so reliable hot weather and little to no rain are such a huge win for me.

Well, we’re very excited to have you back in Perth! It sounds like it’s going to be a great festival! What exciting adventures await you further into 2024?

I’ve got a huge year ahead, which is thrilling, terrifying, and wonderful! I’m touring my show Happy Hour, which came to Fringe World last year, across a whole bunch of venues in regional Victoria this year, plus debuting another new show, Love That For You, at Midsumma Festival and Adelaide Fringe. Oh, and I’ve also joined the cast of Swamplesque: A Burlesque Parody, so I will be travelling around the country doing not just singing but burlesque and some dancing, which includes doing the worm on stage. Yes, please pray for me and my 35-year-old unathletic body at this difficult time. But, as always, I’m up for the challenge.

