Swedish heavy metal group Katatonia return with national headline tour

Swedish post-metal band Katatonia are returning to Australia for their first headline tour in nearly a decade.

On tour to promote their new studio album, Sky Void of Stars, Katatonia will play Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Led by founding members Jonas Renkse and Anders Nyström, the Stockholm-based group have released a massive 12 studio albums over 30 years.

Katatonia play Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Tickets are on sale now rosemounthotel.oztix.com.au

