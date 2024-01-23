Surfing the soundwaves of The Beach Boys with The Summer Cats

Beach Boys tribute band The Summer Cats are set to premiere the all-new show Surfing the Soundwaves this Fringe World, hitting ACES Downstairs at The Maj at His Majesty’s Theatre from Wednesday, January 31 until Saturday, February 3, with tickets on sale now. Led by Head Beach Girl Zalia Joi and starring Dave Cooper (guitar), James Vinciullo (bass), Pete Townsend (keys), and Ryan Daunt (drums), The Summer Cats are set to recreate the timeless melodies and infectious energy of the Beach Boys’ greatest hits. BRAYDEN EDWARDS caught up with Zalia Joi to find out how they are bringing the music and the story of the legendary Californian group to life on stage.

It’s great to have The Summer Cats performing this Beach Boys tribute at Fringe World this year! How long have you had the idea for this show? And how does it feel to finally be taking it to the stage?

Thank you! We’re excited! We have played quite a few Beach Boys tribute gigs; however, this is the first time we have arranged the songs and included some chats about The Beach Boys and their albums. We’re super thrilled to premiere it for Fringe! It’s funny, poignant, and vibey, and The Beach Boys are such masters musically and lyrically; it really is a pleasure and honour.

How long have you been a fan of The Beach Boys? Do you recall what it was that drew you to them in the first place?

I am a new fan of a couple of years, although a couple of members of the band have been long-time Beach Boys fans. We were all drawn to doing a tribute of The Beach Boys because of the harmonies. I sing in an Andrew Sisters/Puppini Sisters group as well as classical choral choirs, which entail four-part and counterpoint harmony, so I am a massive fan of the art of harmony. It was an exciting challenge to take on The Beach Boys, as they are masters of pop harmony.

And how has your appreciation or understanding of the group changed in the years since? We often think of the group as all sunshine and sea, but there was plenty more going on under the surface, wasn’t there?

Through my research, I’ve developed a profound appreciation for the artistic talents of Brian Wilson and Mike Love, the master lyricist. Their work captured the spirit of their era and achieved incredible commercial success. However, the dark side of their story was the intense pressure from record labels for continuous commercial hits.

Brian, like many artists, turned to drugs to ‘open his mind up’ and ‘discover new ways to hear music’, but this created such an unhealthy lifestyle to attempt to sustain their success. It saddens me deeply how Brian’s life was so impacted by substance abuse and negative influences. Also, the tragic deaths of his brothers, Dennis from the boating accident and Carl from cancer, added to the sadness of their story.

What I got to understand was that their genius lay in understanding societal trends and desires and producing music that resonated with those themes, but also in seeing how success became a double-edged sword. Kind of like the constraints of continually producing a specific type of content for Instagram, The Beach Boys found themselves pigeonholed.

They excelled in themes of surf, cars, and romance, but when they attempted to evolve artistically, they faced resistance. It’s particularly heart-wrenching to learn of the initial lukewarm reception of Pet Sounds, which is now recognised as one of the most influential pop albums ever, simply because it deviated from their established surf rock sound. I’ve imagined their disappointment and frustration during that time, and it is heartbreaking.

And do you have a greater appreciation for the songs now that you have learned them and rehearsed them?

Definitely! Learning and rehearsing these songs has deepened my appreciation for them. Their romantic beauty and the uplifting experience of playing that style, as well as grasping the influence of Phil Spector’s Wall of Sound, have been enlightening. It feels like a privilege to indulge in the artistry of this music.

You must need a talented group to perform such songs! Who have you enlisted to bring these songs to life on stage?

The guys playing with me are incredibly talented and really awesome! We have Dave Cooper on guitar and lead vocals; Pete Townsend on keys and vocals; James Vinciullo on bass and lead vocals; and Reilly Stewart on drums and tambourine! All the guys have contributed significantly to the presentation of this show, so it definitely is a group effort.

Finally, what’s your favourite Beach Boys track, and why?

I’m an eternal optimist in love and a devoted dreamer of romance, so God Only Knows is definitely up there with one of my favourites: the complex and beautiful harmonies, innovative composition, and simple, heartfelt lyrics. It becomes more stunning to my heart and ears the more I listen, sing, and play it. I know Dave loves that song too.

Another favourite is Sloop, John B. It’s a traditional Calypso folk song that Brian famously adapted on the Pet Sounds album, and playing it live is just epic! It just has this vibe. Also, Our Prayer is just spectacular and gets me every time.

James’ favourite track is I Get Around because the instrumentation is that driving boogie-woogie, surf-rock that motors along from one section to the next, and the vocal arrangement elevates it to a whole other level where it feels like pretty much the perfect song. Dave’s fave is Surf’s Up. He discovered SMiLE at a poignant point in his life, and the lyrics of that song hit him really hard—the flow of the melody and the changes. Carl’s voice is beautiful. Pete’s is Don’t Worry Baby because of the super beautiful intricate harmonies. It is such a romantic and soothing song. Reilly’s is Kokomo because of the laid-back feel and groove.