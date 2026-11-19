Legal Ghost, the 11th art exhibition by Stephen Brameld and Jay Staples opens from 6pm on Friday, November 20, at Walyalup Fremantle Arts Centre and continues until January 17. They tell BOB GORDON about the singular art of collaboration.

WA artists Stephen Brameld and Jay Staples have for some time now attracted acclaim for their intrinsically collaborative artworks.

And while being collaborative, they regard their works as a single entity and conduct interviews as such also. There is no ‘I’ in ‘we’ after all, and not too much room for sentimentality either…

“We painted together once for no particular reason about 10 years ago,” they respond when asked how they initially gravitated towards creating art together.

“And we haven’t managed to stop.”

The work is the most important thing, and it is indeed all about the works. While the paintings are borne of a single entity, as their individual styles become buried in the process, the pair embrace the notion of the ‘third mind’.

“If you do something for long enough with someone else, your minds begin to merge. The tug of war turns into a common goal.

“We haven’t had many long breaks from working together for about decade, so that feeling is at its strongest as of now. You mostly reach that point when you’re a number of hours into a session or on an extended painting trip away.”

The process is endemic to the unique nature of the art itself, but it’s not fancy or premeditated. “We just begin. No pre-conceived ideas. It is akin to a band figuring out a song through playing rather than writing.”

Further to the third mind, the pair feel that the art belongs to and is influenced by the environment it is created in as well…

“Yes. Working in a studio is wildly different to outdoors. This show was mostly painted in fields in the South West, so its ecology is coded in there whether we like it or not.

“The painting lets you know when it is finished. When the work resists the brush you know to pull back – sometimes they hold up and sometimes they fall over.”

The themes at play in Legal Ghost take in “the disintegration of the figure, void, stillness, and introspection.” The exhibition is accompanied by sound by Jake Webb of Methyl Ethel.

One gets the feeling that, as artists, Brameld and Staples aren’t too keen on explaining their work away. Asked if they enjoy hearing the various interpretations that others have of their work, the reply speaks volumes about the visuals.

“Yes,” they say, “better their interpretations than ours.”

Photo by Rebecca Mansell

Prev x