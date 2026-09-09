Soul Asylum and Ugly Kid Joe join forces for Aussie co-headline tour

American rockers Soul Asylum and Ugly Kid Joe have announced a monumental national co-headline tour, hitting Astor Theatre on Monday, March 15, 2027.

The tour marks the first joint run between the two trailblazers and marks the first time in 30 years Soul Asylum have performed on Australian shores since their album tour in 1995.

Soul Asylum are set to perform material from their 2024 album Slowly But Shirely, including singles like The Only Thing I’m Missing, High Road, and You Don’t Know Me. Audiences can also expect fan-favourite hits from across their career, such as Runaway Train, Somebody to Shove, Black Gold and more.

Ugly Kid Joe arrive with material from their 2022 album Rad Wings of Destiny, with hits like That Ain’t Livin, Not Like The Other and Everything’s Changing. Audiences can also anticipate early-career songs such as Cat’s in the Cradle, Neighbour, Everything About You and more.

Soul Asylum were founded in the early 1980s in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and now have 13 studio albums to their name. Evolving from punk and indie influences to alternative rock, the band’s double-platinum 1992 album, Grave Dancers Union, changed their trajectory, with its rock ballad Runaway Train hitting #5 on the US Billboard Hot 11 and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Song.

Since forming in California in the late 80s, Ugly Kid Joe have conquered the mainstream charts with their musical combination of humour and hard rock. The band’s debut EP, As Ugly As They Wanna Be, was certified double-platinum and marked the first time that a short-form release was certified multi-platinum by the RIAA. In 1992, the band’s debut full-length album, America’s Least Wanted, catapulted them further, led by their cover of Harry Chapin’s Cat’s in the Cradle.

Soul Asylum and Ugly Kid Joe bring their co-headlining tour to Astor Theatre on Monday, March 15, 2027. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, September 16, from destroyalllines.com

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