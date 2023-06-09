Secondary education in the Netherlands is based on a belief in the need for free education. This means that most forms of education are funded by the state and encourage a variety of teaching orientations.

The education system in this country also focuses on the needs of the students, both in middle and high school. This approach to educating children requires a more detailed consideration of the Dutch education system.

The Dutch secondary education system

In the Netherlands, education is compulsory for children between the ages of 5 and 16. However, most children start school at the age of four.

There are eight grades of elementary school in the Netherlands. This structure may seem confusing because of the different systems for forming primary classes and final high school classes. But the system works very well.

There are three types of secondary schools: the first prepares students for vocational studies (VMBO), the second prepares students for university (VWO), and the third prepares students for future university studies in applied sciences (HAVO).

All schools in the Netherlands are divided into two categories.

Public schools (Openbaar). Public or general schools have no religious or philosophical denomination and are run by the government.

Special schools (Bijzondere). Special schools operate independently and are based on a specific religious or educational philosophy.

Characteristics of Dutch secondary education

Schools in the Netherlands rarely assign homework. Research shows that play and exercise are essential to children’s development and school performance. Dutch schoolchildren under the age of 10 have little (if any) homework, which gives them time for daily exercise.

Education in the Netherlands is quite affordable. Primary and secondary schools are free. Parents only have to pay the annual school fees once their child turns 16, and low-income families can apply for subsidies and loans.

Education in the Netherlands involves learning a second language. Some schools in the Netherlands teach English as early as first grade. All Dutch students learn English, but some schools require students to learn other languages. There are even bilingual schools for all educational levels, where some classes are taught in English and others in Dutch.

The elementary school day usually takes place from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm. On weekdays, however, students go home for lunch instead of eating in the school cafeteria. On Wednesday, school ends at noon.

Benefits of secondary education in the Netherlands

If you think your child needs a secondary education in the Netherlands, you need to be aware of the following advantages.

Everything new is welcome here, and the educational process has a special approach. Ancient traditions are combined with modern technology. Programs are constantly being developed and improved, and new technologies are being introduced.

There is the opportunity to enter a university and receive a diploma that is valued worldwide. The quality of education in Dutch schools contributes to this.

Children from different countries study in Dutch schools. It is the internationality that makes this eduaction more interesting and effective. The experience of interacting with representatives of different countries and cultures will help in future careers.

Language education in the Netherlands is at a fairly high level. At least pay attention to private schools: the Netherlands is a country where you can learn Dutch, English, Greek and other languages. Also, don’t forget Latin.

The children will have fun: studying in a Dutch school is a time that will never be forgotten. Start collecting documents and our company’s experts will help you choose a school for your child and help with registration. In the near future, the child will become a good specialist and, most importantly, a smart and educated person!

How to apply to a school in the Netherlands

The Netherlands is one of the countries particularly popular with foreign students, because here they are subject to more loyal requirements. To enter a Dutch school, students must present their exam results for the required subjects to the school. If there are academic differences, you will need to pass additional tests and receive education within the school.

In addition, prospective students must provide test results in English. Dutch schools only accept TOEFL or IELTS exams. If a student has a European certificate, he or she does not need to pass the test.

Education costs

In the Netherlands, education is free for children up to the age of 18. Of course, this does not mean that education is worthless. The Dutch government pays €4,946 per year for a child’s secondary education. Parents must also pay for cultural and recreational activities, textbooks and stationery. Considering that textbooks and books in general are very expensive in the Netherlands, one can only feel sorry for the parents. Some schools have libraries and may be able to lend out some manuals and books during the school year.

