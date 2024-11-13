Ryan Adams brings Heartbreaker ’25 tour down under

Alt-country singer-songwriter Ryan Adams has announced a run of Australia and New Zealand dates for his Heartbreaker ’25 World Tour.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of his iconic debut solo album Heartbreaker, the multi-Grammy-nominated artist hits Astor Theatre on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Fans are told they can look forward to hearing tracks from Heartbreaker alongside other classics from his prolific 29-album career.

Ryan Adams had an Australian solo tour lined up for January this year, but the shows were cancelled due to illness. His return in 2025 will mark his first visit to our shores since 2017.

Tickets are on sale Friday, November 15 from arep.co/m/ryan-adams

