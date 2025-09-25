RTRFM is Going Acoustic

RTRFM is set to celebrate the stripped-back beauty of acoustic performance with a brand-new event, Going Acoustic.

Taking over the North Perth Town Hall on Saturday, October 18, the event will showcase a selection of fan favourite RTRFM artists as they reimagine their sounds in an intimate, acoustic setting for one night only.

The stacked line-up features Grunge Barbie (pictured), Mopsy, and Rinehearts, all transforming their sounds into acoustic versions for the night.

Also featured is a special set from Split Seconds, as well as Gathered—a brand-new trio including Robbie Rumble from Ursula, Kiera Owens from Grunge Barbie, and Declan Carrington from Australian Critters.

RTRFM’s Going Acoustic hits North Perth Town Hall on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com

