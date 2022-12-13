Rouge @ The Rechabite

Sunday, December 4, 2022

8.5/10

In the mood to laugh, gasp and probably question your sexuality a little bit?

As much of Perth’s live performance scene lies dormant, hibernating in anticipation for the glorious throes of the 2023 Fringe World Season, Rouge shook cobwebs out of The Rechabite, and probably certain members of the audience.

When shows market themselves as “for adults,” the caveat is often little more than a euphemism for crude humour, uncomfortable heteronormativity, and empty showmanship; but Rouge’s “circus for adults” delivered a jaw-dropping, salacious and often hilarious circus cabaret.

Opened by dancer and aerialist Paul Westbrook, equally commanding and charming, the show began with the caveat “this is not fine art,” setting a precedent not only for the proceeding gags and deviancy, but also the more personal way that audiences were encouraged to engage with the piece. Photography and videos were expected (just not during moments of nudity – gasp!), as was loud and bawdy crowd participation and cheering. This was not your grandma’s circus show…

Joined by aerialists, acrobats and dancers Jessie McKibbin, Lyndon Johnson , Maui Ryan, and Brooke Duckworth, and singer Michaela Burger, the ensemble moved quickly between different performance styles. Combining aerial routines, strip and burlesque, cabaret-style singing from Burger, dance, acrobatics and the odd comedic gag, the show order featured little to no repeats of medium, showcasing the impressively diverse oeuvre of the performers. Sprinkled with a hint of kink, and a dash of stunning costumery, and seasoned with the clown-like interjections of Westbrook throughout, this show has arguably aced the recipe for an attention-grabbing night out.

While avoiding spoilers (the twists and turns in this rollercoaster of sin are best experienced in person), many of the show’s highlights came from its self-proclaimed ethos of showcasing non-traditional and diverse relationships, romances and identities. These included creating moments for male intimacy and vulnerability on stage (such as Johnson and Westbrook’s breath-taking straps routine), empowered female sexual expression (like Duckworth’s powerful aerial silks routine) and the celebration of non-traditional relationships and pleasure (like McKibbin’s kink-laden, whip-crackin’ routine).

While certain moments of the show sadly did feel unpolished, particularly transitions between routines and certain entrances and exits, this was most likely the product of a rotating cast and routine list, and didn’t detract from the show itself, however it would have been nice to see some tighter transitions.

All in all it’s clear that Rouge has grown as a company, with its own distinct message and performance style, and occupies an important space in the arts scene.

So if you’re looking for some good clean fun (though not too clean) on your night out this month, with a bit of sizzle and a lot of sexy, Rouge is a must-see.

Rouge will be playing at The Rechabite until Sunday, December 18.

BEC WELDON

