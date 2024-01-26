Reviews: Fruits de la Passion at The Pleasure Garden

Fruits de la Passion at The Hat Trick at The Pleasure Garden

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

A fruity slice of the French Pacific landed in Perth this summer, courtesy of Burlesque Noumea and their international Fringe debut, Fruits de la Passion. Though Fringe World 2024 is their first festival of this type, Burlesque Noumea have twice competed at the Burlesque Hall of Fame in Las Vegas, arguably the global pinnacle of the craft.

That experience at the heights of the art form shone through in the show, the acts polished to such a point they could almost be mirrors. It was burlesque, but not quite as we usually see it in Australia. The performance was a heady mix of French, Melanesian, and Polynesian influences, all combined with a very large serving of Gallic je ne sais quoi.

The stage fizzed with creativity as the acts moved between Daft Punk re-imagined as firefighters, through baroque and rococo fashion easily cribbed from Sofia Coppola’s version of Versailles, to neon 80s jazzercise, all performed with a wide grin and knowing wink to the audience.

All the night’s routines were immense fun, but there were three standout performances that approached art. Firstly, Coco Pearl with an energetic and heartfelt tribute to her Polynesian heritage. Secondly, a group routine to La Vie En Rose, which was an unrushed flurry of white lace, sequins and feather fans.

Finally, a stunningly powerful meditation on South Seas slavery by Crazy Brownie—yes, that is her stage name—appreciated for the most part in utter silence, the audience awestruck. As MC Diesel Darling described it on the outro, ‘That was tits, ass, and uncomfortable politics. How can you possibly react to that?”

Sydney-based Darling also stated that Burlesque Noumea are less of a troupe and more like a family, and joked that she had even received an adoption certificate. Having seen the rapport between all performers, although the line about adoption was said in light jest, the words had the flavour of truth.

Fruits de la Passion was a delightful thirst quencher with a zesty citrus twist. The costuming was stunning throughout, the energy infectious, and the performers all immensely talented. With this show as their debut, Burlesque Noumea could easily be festival headliners before long.

PAUL MEEK

Prev x