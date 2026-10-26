Review: Zara Larsson at RAC Arena

Zara Larsson at RAC Arena

w/ Cat & Calmell

Tuesday, October 20, 2026

RAC Arena was filled with glitter, dancing and happy fans on Tuesday night as Zara Larsson brought her Midnight Sun tour to Perth, delivering the kind of pop show that makes it easy to get caught up in the moment.

Local DJ duo Cat & Calmell warmed up the crowd with a mix of familiar songs and two original tracks. Their set had people moving early, setting the tone for a night that felt more like a giant girls’ night out than a typical arena concert.

When Zara Larsson took to the stage, the energy lifted another level. From the beginning, it was clear the Swedish pop star was completely at home in front of the Perth crowd, and that confidence and genuine enjoyment carried through the performance from start to finish.

Zara Larsson

Larrson’s vocals were a real highlight throughout the evening. While the songs stayed close to their recorded versions, she added little riffs and variations that showed off her voice without it feeling overdone. In contrast to many of her pop-star peers, there was very little reliance on backing vocals, allowing her natural talent to shine through.

There was still plenty of pop spectacle, too. The staging delivered several memorable moments, particularly during the title track from her latest album, Midnight Sun, when Larsson was lifted into the air as the crowd watched on. Two costume changes kept the visuals fresh, shifting between the sun-soaked aesthetic of Midnight Sun and the more playful Girls Trip era.

Larsson also made a point of acknowledging the people around her. The dancers were given their own moment through a short, pre-recorded introduction sequence, which was a welcome touch in a show where the choreography played such a big part. She also recognised her band throughout the night and regularly interacted with the audience, leading fan chants during Pretty Ugly and taking a selfie with the crowd.

Zara Larsson

The audience was just as much a part of the atmosphere as the performer. Glitter, sparkly outfits and elaborate makeup filled the arena, with a predominantly young female crowd singing along to nearly every word. Larsson leant into that excitement, noticing fans holding up Lush Life posters and giving them a moment of recognition. It was a small gesture, but one that made the concert feel personal despite the size of the venue.

The song followed as one of the night’s closing highlights, alongside Symphony, giving fans a final chance to sing along to two of Larsson’s best-known hits.

Zara Larsson’s Perth show was fun without feeling forced, with strong vocals and a clear appreciation for the people who had come to see her. More than anything, she made it easy to enjoy yourself. Whether you knew every lyric or had simply come along for the atmosphere, you left RAC Arena feeling a little brighter than when you arrived.

MOLLY ELLIOT

Photos by Sam Mead

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