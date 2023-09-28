Review: ‘Women of Soul’ at The Ellington Jazz Club

Women of Soul at The Ellington Jazz Club

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Sophie Foster and her nine-piece band took the audience on a journey through the genre of soul – and the women who have shaped it – with an enjoyable night of music at The Ellington Jazz Club.

Singing iconic tunes by artists like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Beyonce and Nina Simone, the two-set show entertained the crowd with songs from women who have graced the stage globally for decades.

In a sparkly white dress, Foster started her set strong, covering two upbeat songs – Rocksteady by Aretha Franklin and Sharon Jones’ How Long do I Have to Wait for You? Foster’s strong alto vocal range was displayed throughout both songs, alongside a guitar solo by Jackson Venables and a trumpet solo by Matt Smith.

Backing vocalists Mia Matthiessen and Lani Melrose added humorous lines into Killing Me Softly, resulting in the audience having a giggle. The rest of the band also got their moments to shine as the set progressed, with epic solos from bassist Joe Powell, keyboardist Brodie Stewart and saxophonist Lachie Glover.

About an hour into the show, there was a 20-minute intermission, and some of the band came out towards the bar and interacted with the audience. Foster, however, staged a wardrobe change, entering the stage for the second set in a frilly red jumpsuit.

Kicking things back off with an upbeat song, Foster continued to command the stage with her presence and amazing choice of songs.

The Ellington Jazz Club was a perfectly intimate setting for the audience to enjoy the music throughout the evening, with many also enjoying the pizza and pint special – which smelt so good!

With a fine selection of tunes performed wonderfully by a top class ensemble, Women of Soul at The Ellington Jazz Club was the perfect way to spend a Wednesday night!

ALEIGHSHA GLEW

Prev x