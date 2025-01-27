Review: The Tarantino Mixtape at Lyric’s Underground

Mrs Wallace and the Royales: The Tarantino Mixtape at Lyric’s Underground

Thursday, January 23, 2025

When Quentin Tarantino burst onto the movie scene in the early nineties with his violence-drenched, non-linear gangster tales Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, it wasn’t only the stories on the screen that entranced millions of fans—it was his canny, deft use of music on his soundtracks.

Not content with setting the action and drama to current popular songs, he had an incredible knack of finding the exact song for each scene, often resurrecting songs that were obscure to most of us but which fit so perfectly that they became instant favourites to us all—and synonymous with the visuals they were instantly forever associated with.

Steeler’s Wheel’s Stuck In The Middle With You is a perfect example—many of us cannot hear the song without visualising Michael Madsen’s gruesome torture of Kirk Baltz’s young cop in Reservoir Dogs.

Mrs Wallace & The Royales celebrate this incredible filmmaker’s remarkable use of music in their Tarantino Playlist show at Perth’s Fringe World, and it’s a two-hour musical delight.

Led by Christabel Tallowin and guitarist husband, Wayne Tallowin, they have enlisted co-lead vocalist Joyce Mathers, Kim Anning on lead guitar, flute, banjo, and vocals, Matthew Bateman-Graham on bass and vocals, and Nathan Winterflood on drums.

Looking like they just stepped off the screen from Reservoir Dogs, The Royales start with Dick Dale’s unforgettable Mexisurf instrumental Miserlou before launching into classics Little Green Bag, Fool For Love, Stuck In The Middle With You, Flowers on the Wall (originally recorded by The Statler Brothers, who were vocal backups for Johnny Cash between 1964 and ’72), Son Of A Preacher Man and more.

With the crowd singing along and even dancing, it’s an exuberant vibe and a warm sound, with the guitar group transposing all the horn and keyboard parts for their instruments skilfully. It’s not just Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction represented—songs from Kill Bill, Death Proof, Jackie Brown, Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood are all dusted off and brought out for a spin and a twist.

Nancy Sinatra’s Bang Bang is hauntingly beautiful, Street Life brings the funk, the 5 4 3 2 1’s Woo Hoo dips into pop punk, Bowie’s Putting Out Fire With Gasoline is hypnotic, and Hush and California Dreaming are a welcome visit to ‘60s pop—the great tunes just kept on coming.

The Tarantino Playlist is a music—and movie music—lover’s dream date night; don’t miss it.

SHANE PINNEGAR

Prev x