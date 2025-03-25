Review: The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale at Crown Theatre

The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale at Crown Theatre

Friday, March 21, 2025

The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale is a magnificent stage production that brings J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic world to life with stunning visuals, soaring music, and a brilliant cast.

If it has been a while since you read the books or watched the movies, this is a quest for the young hobbit Frodo to destroy the all-powerful evil ring. Frodo is supported on his journey by a team of magical folk, who help him overcome all manner of challenges, monsters, villains, and inner turmoil. The musical is very approachable for those who are not fans, will be adored by LotR fans, and is suitable for older children too.

Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale

The musical’s score perfectly captures the epic scope of Middle-earth, ranging from haunting arias for the elves to lively jigs for the Hobbits. The highlight of this production is the exceptional talent of the musicians who play their instruments onstage and in character, such as Merry (Jeremi Campese) dancing with his cello or Elrond (Andrew Broadbent) with his trombone. Even the simple choreography of the musicians leaning incrementally forward as the tension builds is excellent stagecraft.

The hobbit Pippin (Hannah Buckley) is a joy to watch, perfectly delivering her lines with comedic timing or boot-shaking nerves, dancing a jig while playing the violin, or leaping into battle using her bow as a sword. The sheer quantity of sheet music she must have memorised is itself worthy of a standing ovation.

Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale

Excellent performances from Rarmain Newton as Frodo, as he is tempted by the ring’s power, and Wern Mak as Samwise Gamgee, whose loyalty and mateship feel as real as the tears sliding down your cheeks at the end.

A truly standout performance was Laurence Boxhall’s portrayal of Gollum/Smeagle. Every scene with Gollum was a physical spectacle, as the actor contorted their body with such precision and fluidity. The physicality of Boxhall’s performance was complemented by expert use of facial expressions and nuanced movements, capturing Gollum’s manic energy and then flipping (both physically and metaphorically) to Smeagle’s internal torment. This mesmerising display of athleticism, intensity, and artistry made Gollum the most captivating aspect of the second act.

The set design and costuming are all top-notch, immersing the audience in the magical realms of Rivendell, the Shire, and Mordor. Particularly impressive are the scary oversized horse skull puppets of the dark riders; however, Balrog (the fire demon) leaves much to be desired and dilutes the impact of Gandalf’s famous “You Shall Not Pass” line.

Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale

However, the show does have its drawbacks. With a running time of three hours, the musical felt overly long and slow (well, they are attempting to condense a mammoth amount of content). In order to tell a story this rich and intricate, often key plot points are told through narrative monologues, such as Gandalf’s escape from Isengard, rather than shown onstage.

Similarly, whilst the music is beautiful, the elves’ arias begin to feel repetitive late at night. These moments of exposition or unnecessary songs detracted from the overall momentum, making it difficult to maintain the energy and excitement. A tighter focus on the storytelling could have streamlined the experience, allowing the magic to shine even brighter.

Overall, The Lord of The Rings: A Musical Tale is a triumph of talent, offering a creative and exhilarating rendition of a beloved classic. Take on the quest.

MELISSA MANN

