Review: The Cherrys’ Daisy

The Cherrys

Daisy

Independent

The new single from The Cherrys marks an undeniable development from the band. With just their third release, they’re making music that haunts.

Antidote, their previous single dating back to a year prior, is a more pop-forward, tight and riffy track, seemingly signalling a departure from the folk-leaning 2024 entry King of the Spring. Rather, Daisy stamps Antidote as an outlier, being very much a predecessor to the dreamy, layered first release. While the more technically complex Antidote clearly signals the talent of the Bunbury-based five-piece, there’s a solid argument to be made that their potential has never been more tangible than with Daisy.

Demanding attention from the outset with a stripped-back, echoed sound, the focus only builds as the track moves into dramatic, climbing vocalisations from singer Norah Harkin. Daisy is approached with a mature vulnerability, both in production and subject matter. The Cherrys plead with Daisy through a measured ratcheting up of intensity, in just over three minutes’ runtime, rising and falling with calculated effort. Harkin asks many questions: “Am I still on your mind?” “How do I reach you?” “How can I fix this?” Cautious and exposing, but the most poignant reflection comes in the final lines: “It’s all about Daisy.”

Resonant, romantic and fully realised, this release from The Cherrys long overstays its welcome in the best way possible, returning again and again to offer a delicate but polished sensitivity. Daisy is an impressive indie-folk track that promises great things to come.

ABBY GREER

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