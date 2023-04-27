Review: The Cat Empire at Fremantle Prison

The Cat Empire at Fremantle Prison

w/ Supathick, Death by Denim

Saturday, April 22, 2023 The imposing structure of Fremantle prison, the world-heritage listed site secured by its six-metre-high walls have borne witness to all manner of tragedy since it’s completion in the latter half of the 1800s. To pass through the colossal front gates is to immediately realise where you are and attending a live music event in the open grounds of the courtyard, under the stars is a truly immersive experience. It feels as though you have passed through a time-warp blurring contemporary art and performance with the timeline of history. Set up at the western end of the prison courtyard was the stage, enveloped by the inner towering walls of the prison, cast with a serene glow of the neon light which were projected across the colonial limestone structure. An eager crowd had gathered early securing their spot as close to the stage as their ticket purchase would allow. Dividing fences were set up to zone designated areas for premium ticket holders and ‘the rest’ which led to a significant gap in capacity towards the front of the stage whilst most concert goers converged as close as they could get in other areas, some electing to stake out the areas on the grass up the back. Hailing from Perth, the gentle funk of Perth group Supathick laid down their own brand of neo-disco dance grooves as the opening support act for the evening. They were followed by Death by Denim, fresh off the back of their new EP launch last month, their synth-laden, dance pop proved an infectious backdrop the night’s headliner.

The Cat Empire

The Cat Empire build their live shows around audience participation and that's exactly what they delivered from the beginning. Launching into the set with Bulls, followed immediately by Oscar Wilde, their super high energy, tight tempos, and rhythmically infectious grooves would defy anyone not to get up and dance. Front man and spiritual mainstay of the group, Felix Riebl’s command of the stage and humble love for his audience is as palpable as it is contagious. The vibe and energy projected from the performance swept across the courtyard through a cocktail of brass and percussion. A new line-up boasts a new sound and the masterful delivery of Grace Barbé taking lead vocals on In My Pocket added a new depth of soul in place of previous member Harry Angus, truly making the song her own. Felix proudly introduced Roscoe Irwin on trumpet to queue How to Explain with a brass section backed by Kieran Conrau and Lazaro Numa combining for the high-octane Latin rhythm and salsa beats that the Cat Empire's horn section are known for.

The Cat Empire

In anticipation of the upcoming album to be released this year, new single Thunder Rumbles gave the audience a taste of what the newly reconfigured line-up has been hard working on in the studio: a high-flying, body moving, brass-heavy, drum laden cacophony of musical celebration which was easily devoured as the set flowed on. Testament to the passion and energy of Felix’s performance, it became noticeable at this point that his voice was beginning to break as the band belted out early classics The Rhythm and Two Shoes. It must be stated the incredible musical talent of the band as an ensemble unit with each member allowed the time to express their individual genius and Oliver McGill delivering sheer magic on the keys. Felix exclaimed that it was now his favourite time of the night, inviting new band member and Cuban born, Numa Lazaro to take lead vocals for a cover of A Buena Vista before storming hard and fast into crowd favourite Fishies, with the motoring interludes from mixed percussion and drums garnering cheers from the hard dancing prison courtyard. Brighter Than Gold and Steal the Light rounded out the set with Felix commanding a crowd already at their feet to “make the prison joyful” before ending on Still Young.

The Cat Empire