Review: The Book of Mormon at Crown Theatre

The Book of Mormon at Crown Theatre

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Hallelujah, it’s hilarious.

The Book of Mormon has returned to Crown Theatre, and kindly requests you answer the doorbell, loosen your stiff white collar, and prepare to have your sensibilities thoroughly assaulted. Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone (South Park) alongside Bobby Lopez (Avenue Q, Frozen), this is a show that gleefully takes aim at organised religion, cultural misunderstandings and just about anything else within reach. This irreverent musical is a riotous night out that feels particularly well-suited to the Australian sense of humour, where conservative and religious sensibilities are often held less sacred and open to good-natured ribbing.

At the centre of the chaos are excellent performances by Sean Johnston as Elder Price, the polished A-student with unwavering confidence in his own destiny, and Nick Cox as Elder Cunningham, the class dunce whose talent for making things up unexpectedly turns him into a hero. Their mismatched partnership provides plenty of comic fuel, as naive missionary optimism collides with the messy realities of the harsh life in Uganda.

The Book of Mormon

Luke Haberecht deserves special mention as Elder McKinley, whose hilarious-yet-tragic rendition of Turn It Off turns emotional repression into a toe-tapping lesson in denial. Watching the Elders enthusiastically demonstrate how to reject inconvenient inner thoughts is both absurdly funny and uncomfortably recognisable.

The production thrives on contrasts. The Elders’ precision choreography and immaculate presentation sit alongside the flowing, exuberant movements of the Ugandan villagers. Likewise, the missionaries’ hopeful, sanitised view of the world is repeatedly challenged by awful realities the show refuses to sweep under the African rug. Beneath the outrageous jokes lies a surprisingly thoughtful exploration of how people find hope when life offers precious little reason for it.

The Book of Mormon

Musically, the score is relatively straightforward, but its songs are delivered with infectious energy. The opening number, Hello, establishes the show’s relentlessly cheerful missionary spirit, while Hasa Diga Eebowai delivers one of its most outrageous musical punchlines. Man Up adds a healthy dose of theatrical macho bravado, and there’s plenty more to enjoy along the way.

Musical theatre aficionados should also keep their ears open for the clever Easter eggs hidden throughout the score. Trey Parker’s love of musicals, particularly the work of Rodgers and Hammerstein, shines through in knowing nods to The Sound of Music, The Lion King, Les Misérables, The King and I and Wicked. Spotting them adds another layer of fun to an already entertaining production.

The Book of Mormon

Make no mistake: this show pulls no punches. Check your political correctness at the theatre cloakroom, don’t take children, and prepare to laugh at things you probably shouldn’t. Yet, amid the sacrilege, The Book of Mormon also respectfully acknowledges that faith can offer people genuine hope, joy and community.

It’s outrageous, audacious and occasionally uncomfortable—but beneath the blasphemy is a big-hearted reminder that the world might be a little better if we could all find something to believe in and learn to laugh at ourselves along the way.

The Book of Mormon is at Crown Theatre until Sunday, December 6, with tickets on sale now from ticketmaster.com.au

MELISSA MANN

Photos by Daniel Boud

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