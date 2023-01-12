Review: The Amazing Maurice

Old school storytelling

Directed by Toby Genkel

Voices by Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, David Thewlis

7/10

Based on a novel by master storyteller Terry Pratchett, The Amazing Maurice is the tale of a clever cat and his team of rats who pull con jobs on small medieval towns. Assisted by two young humans (book lover and narrator Malicia, and the geeky musical Keith), Maurice and his rat team face off against The Rat King to save a starving township.

Being a Pratchett novel, the storyline is more complicated, and the pacing is slower than modern kids’ films so little ones under five may struggle to follow this one.

The Amazing Maurice is reminiscent of Shrek as it pulls from classical fairy tales, primarily The Pied Piper. Like a comfortable old school movie, it provides a nice story experience, but lacks the action or emotional manipulation that today’s children are accustomed to.

The characters are all funny but not particularly memorable (or merchandise friendly). Maurice, with the satisfying voice of the wonderful Hugh Laurie, is conniving and selfish. Malicia, voiced by Emilia Clarke, is a strong young female who is convinced that her life must unravel like her much-loved stories, has potential but is never really developed. The sweet and clumsy Keith (Himesh Patel) is an adorable young man who lacks confidence, then follows the predictable story arc of self-understanding as he quests to save his friends.

For children who have grown up on a diet of Disney Princesses and Superheroes, The Amazing Maurice provides a nice change of pace, but is unlikely to become an instant favourite. However there is a lot in this film for bookworms, storytellers, and dreamers alike.

MELISSA MANN