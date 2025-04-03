Review: Tech N9ne at Rosemount Hotel

Tech N9ne at Rosemount Hotel

w/ Joey Cool, Smithy and LG

Sunday, March 30, 2025

The Rosemount is a wonderfully intimate live music venue. While you have to weave your way through the tightly packed crowd to get a clear view of the stage, what it lacks in visual accessibility, it more than compensates for with its clear, crisp sound. Rarely do you experience such perfect clarity at a hip hop show, but the acoustics here are flawless.

Kicking off the night was Perth’s own homegrown rap duo, Smithy and LG, with local hip hop scene favourite Optamus supporting them on the decks. Their high-energy, feel-good Australiana was surprisingly endearing, with their palpable joy, passion, and authentic connection with the audience making them definite ones to watch.

Joey Cool, adorned with sunglasses and icy chains, emerged next. Hailing from the depths of Strange Music’s eclectic talent pool, Cool has crafted an identity as a “hidden gem” within the label’s repertoire. His opening set wasn’t just an appetiser—it was well-executed, high-energy foreplay with the crowd, warming them up for what was to come.

Very few artists command the stage with as much authority and vigour as Tech N9ne. Armed with nothing but a mic, latex gloves, a crown, and a palpable fervour to ignite the crowd, the inimitable Tech N9ne—a living legend—took over the stage. Co-founder of Strange Music, Tech’s influence in the hip hop realm is nothing short of sovereign. Declared the epitome of independent success, he has forged a legacy built on raw artistry.

Tech N9ne’s performance launched like a lightning bolt, striking with a ferocity that only he could harness. Seamlessly navigating through classics and fresh tracks, he offered the audience a multifaceted journey through his storied career. Tracks like Einstein showcased his mind-bending lyrical dexterity, while Caribou Lou amped up the rowdiness to fever pitch. And when he spun the dial back to Areola, it was a nostalgic trip that ignited a chorus of voices.

Structured into three electrifying segments—The King, the Clown, and the G—Tech’s set was a theatrical masterpiece as he morphed into an intimidating figure whose every move captivated. His transformation into the clown, shrouded by a daunting gimp-like mask, embodied the very chaos and creativity that are his trademarks.

From breath control that defies human limits to energy levels that are incomprehensible, Tech N9ne’s show is an adrenaline-charged odyssey. With no room for filler or downtime, his performance was an unyielding, high-octane lesson in controlled chaos.

SARA LEPPARD

