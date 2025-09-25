Review: Synthony No.5 at RAC Arena

Synthony No.5 at RAC Arena

Friday, September 19, 2025

For Synthony No.5, RAC Arena ditched its stadium feel and turned into Perth’s biggest nightclub, as the Perth Symphony Orchestra fused classical finesse with the thumping heart of electronic dance music.

The setlist leant into big hitters while still throwing curveballs. Floor-fillers like Destination Unknown and Don’t Hold Back had everyone shouting the choruses, while Mr Brightside and Murder on the Dance Floor added unexpected pop/rock texture. Freed From Desire, Show Me Love, and World Hold On all landed hard, but it was saxophonist Matty O who stole the spotlight—not only for the soaring sax lines, but also for the sheer athleticism of someone who can jump, jam, and manage to stay perfectly in tune.

At the centre of it all, conductor Sarah-Grace Williams radiated pure joy. She wasn’t just waving a baton; she was part of the party, bouncing along and feeding off the energy of her musicians and the crowd. Warming up the arena, DJs Dr Packer and Yolanda Be Cool kept energy high with cheeky mashups, followed by special guest ShapeShifter.

The four vocalists—Emily Williams, Cassie McIvor, Greg Gould and Ilan Kidron—each owned their moments, trading powerhouse vocals and keeping momentum high.

Production stepped up another level this year, integrating the instrumental close-ups with the dynamic big-screen visuals. Rather than it being one or the other, the amalgamation gave club vibes for the dancers and instrumental artistry for the orchestra fans. A big improvement from previous Synthonys was the smaller, tighter arena layout.

It gave the night a surprising intimacy, with clearer views of the orchestra and a more electric, high-energy dance floor that pulled the whole crowd closer into the action. Paired with razor-sharp lighting and superb sound, the result was a show that looked as good as it sounded.

If you missed out this time, lock in Synthony No.6 for Perth 2026—and if you’ve got mates in Brisbane and Sydney, tell them to catch the No. 5 tour when it lights up their city.

MELISSA MANN

Photos by Adrian Thomson

