Review: Superman – Taking flight

Directed by James Gunn

Starring David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Nathan Fillion

7.8/10

It’s certainly an interesting time to be a Nietzschean role model, wrapped up in American idealism, created by the children of Jewish immigrants. Add to this the task of anchoring the relaunch of an entire multi-million dollar movieverse, a vocal toxic subset of fans, and apparent genre fatigue from audiences—it leaves a lot on the last son of Krypton’s shoulders. But hey, at least man’s best superfriend has got your back.

When Superman (David Corenswet) intervenes in an international border conflict, he moves against the interests of an American ally. The resulting political shockwave gives Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) an interesting opportunity. With sentiment turning against the Kryptonian, Luthor offers his services to the American government to bring in the troublesome superhero. Even with the help of a Kryptonian pet and the resources of the Fortress of Solitude, will Kal-El be able to thwart Lex’s plans?

Firstly, let’s address the Thanagarian Snare Beast in the room. This can be viewed as a political film if you squint really hard. Arguably the seeds for that are in the character’s original elevator pitch as “a strange visitor from another planet” fighting for “truth, justice, and the American way.” The interpretation of this has been myriad during the character’s career. From taking on the Klan (in the 1946 radio series) to the weaponised “big blue boy scout” of Miller (The Dark Knight Returns), he’s run the political gamut. This view tends towards a more humanitarian and globalist character, not a million miles away from Donner’s original big-screen vision. Anyone telling you Superman suddenly got “woke” is just farming clickbait rage.

Gunn dispenses with the obligatory origin tale, and after a brief preface throws audiences into the fray, before it immediately holds the character’s feet to the fire, interrogating whether his use of power is just and applicable when it goes against political policy. After all, with great power comes great responsibility (damn…wrong franchise, but similar sentiment). It’s an interesting dilemma, and one that The Man of Steel has contemplated many times during his eight decades of life.

Gunn also demonstrates a good understanding of the characters, both with Superman himself and the supporting cast. David Corenswet makes a fine Superman. Highlighting his idealism and naivety, he brings more emotional depth to the forefront than we generally see with the character’s portrayal. Rachel Brosnahan is a pitch-perfect Lois Lane, demonstrating the determination that makes her a formidable journalist. Hoult is well cast as Luthor, bringing cold intelligence combined with feet of clay, without coming off as too cartoonish. Finally, it’s impossible to go past Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner. It’s a role he was born to play, and one that he attacks with gusto (bringing shades of Captain Hammer).

There are some flaws here as well. Tonally, Gunn’s traditional fast-quipping style doesn’t always match the serious tone. Secondly, the action is a little pedestrian. With the possible exception of a Mr. Terrific fight, there’s no scene that sticks with an audience in the same way that the plane rescue in Superman Returns does. That’s not saying that the action scenes are bad, just that they don’t do enough to make them stand out from a crowded field.

Finally, there are a few character notes that ring a little odd. Krypto is amazing, and that super dog is certainly going to be a crowd favourite, but he’s perhaps not the bestest of superbois. Thinking about his behaviour for even a moment, and we’re clearly in Brightburn horror territory.

Superman is a film with a lot of expectations resting on it. It achieves what it needs to, launching a new iteration of the new DC universe and paying tribute to one of its most popular characters. It shows a brighter, more idealistic universe than its predecessor, but one mined with political and moral quandaries.

DAVID O’CONNELL

