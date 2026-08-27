Review: Steel Magnolias – Flowers of the south

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Directed by Herbert Ross

Starring Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis, Julia Roberts

Note the outstanding cast of Steel Magnolias: A bundle of female talent, entirely polarised in personality, tossed together to create a film about much the same thing.

Based on Robert Harling’s play of the same name. Steel Magnolias is gleaned from the author’s real-life experiences in a small southern town, which becomes the fictitious Chinquapin. It is a women’s film, in more ways than one. Not only does its bevy of female Hollywood icons eclipse appearances by Tom Skerritt, Sam Shepard and Dylan McDermott, the individual characters of the spicy southern gals provide much of the story’s focus.

Far from being threateningly feminist, however, the film bounces along with bright humour and boundless activity; although very little happens for the most part.

Sally Field is outstanding in her role as M’Lynn, the mother of the beautiful, headstrong Shelby (Julia Roberts). M’Lynn and Shelby share friends in Ouiser (Shirley MacLaine), the frumpy town pessimist, Clairee (Olympia Dukakis), the late mayor’s widow, Annelle (Daryl Hannah), the nerdlike newcomer to town, and Truvy (Dolly Parton), whose salon they use as a gathering place for gossip, worldly-wise sentiments and extra poofy blow waves.

It’s a colourful film which bustles with character and the charming interactions between these most disparate friends. Those who enjoyed Terms of Endearment will enjoy this film, a close-to-copybook southern version of the film starring Debra Winger, Shirley MacLaine and Jack Nicholson.

Tied in amongst the chummy antics of the six leading characters is a matter far less frivolous. Shelby is a diabetic, and her will for life and determination to battle the odds is a great inspiration to the other characters.

In this context Sally Field as M’Lynn is stretched to vast emotional boundaries, and portrays wonderfully the strained, proud, concerned and protective mother of the determined Shelby, played with promise by Julia Roberts.

Dolly Parton emanates similar maternal qualities, shining in her signature style as a big-hearted beauty therapist. In contrast, Shirley MacLaine plays a character well removed from her own: Ouiser is grouchy, eats unhealthily whenever she can, and would undoubtedly laugh in the face of reincarnation.

Also acting a long way out of character, Daryl Hannah dons thick spectacles and cast-off clothes to play the timid, slightly dim and religious salon assistant, Annelle. Olympia Dukakis appears to enjoy the entire experience, as her middle-aged elegant character develops a thrill for life and gets to deliver some of the best one-liners of the film.

Together they create the beef for a strong comedy turned tear-jerker. Things get a tad emotional towards the end, but just when you’re sopping up tears with your very last tissue, wry wit saves you from drowning your shirt sleeves.

Steel Magnolias has colour, character and a southern tinge that teeters between charm and gush; just for the spectacle of its unlikely combination of talent, however, it is remarkable. Take your tissues.

MEGAN ANDERSON

This excerpt originally appeared in Issue 157 of X-Press Magazine, published on Thursday, February 15, 1990. Share your memories of this and other classic X-Press content by joining the Rewind Facebook group. Rewind: 40 Years of X-Press Magazine by Bob Gordon is on sale now in hardcover and softcover.

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