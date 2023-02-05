Review: Sami Shah at Convenients

Sami Shah: Professional Comedian Behind the Fridge Door at Convenients

Friday, February 3, 2023

7/10

If you’re looking for an established, confident, comedian at Fringe Festival 2023, look no further than Sami Shah’s stand-up act. Solo shows are far more difficult than a showcase, but he’s a master of the craft, with endless stories that keep the audience engaged from start to finish. His jokes are relatable, and often unexpected, and he didn’t shy away from tackling taboo topics. Originally from Pakistan, immigrating to Northam, and now living in Melbourne, Shah’s background gives him some unusual perspectives and opinions on the environment, divorce, parenting, and racism.

However, the challenging conditions of hot weather and a subdued audience seemed to frustrate Shah, and he voiced his exasperation when a joke got a gentle giggle instead of the huge laugh expected. Perhaps used to the more raucous crowds of Melbourne (this reviewer thought he was getting plenty of laughs by Perth standards), the night would have felt better if he had kept his cool, as audiences don’t enjoy being blamed for the outcome. Nevertheless, Shah soldiered on like a true professional, delivering a 50 min performance even under the pressure of the scorching heat. He never lost his stride and his resilience and dedication to his craft were a testament to his experience.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or seeing him for the first time, it is worth adding Sami Shah’s comedy show to your Fringe festival line-up.

MELISSA MANN

