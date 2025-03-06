Review: Roxette at Kings Park and Botanic Garden

Roxette at Kings Park and Botanic Garden

w/ Jon Stevens and Boom Crash Opera

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

On Wednesday night, Perth was treated to an unforgettable celebration of timeless pop rock, featuring three iconic acts: Boom Crash Opera, Jon Stevens, and the legendary Swedish band Roxette.

The event kicked off with Australian pop rock band Boom Crash Opera. With a classic four-piece line-up, featuring Dale Ryder on vocals, Peter ‘Maz’ Maslen on drums, Peter Farnan on guitar, and John Favaro on bass, the band opened the night with a nostalgic bang.

The crowd was immediately swept up by the infectious energy of the band, starting with Gimme and Get Out of the House, with each song blending pop hooks with a solid rock edge. Hits like In the Morning and Hands Up in the Air had the crowd singing along, reliving the band’s glory days.

But the band wasn’t completely living in the past, treating fans to their first new single in 28 years named Latest Hustle, which was officially released today and was a surprise highlight of the set. Dale Ryder had a brief, humorous moment when he forgot the lyrics to You and I, adding a human touch to the show, which only endeared him more to the audience.

As the set continued, they brought fans to their feet with tracks like Bettadaze and End Up Where I Started, proving they still know how to captivate a crowd.

Jon Stevens took the stage with his formidable band, including Chris Bekker on bass, Glenn Reither on sax and keys, Johnny Salerno on drums, and Tim Henwood on guitar. Stevens, known for his work with Noiseworks and his successful solo career, owned the occasion with his powerful vocals and impressive stage presence.

The set kicked off with Showtime and Reach Out, followed by the INXS classic New Sensation, a track that was met with roaring applause. The crowd was then treated to Can You Feel It? and What You Need, a track that had seeped into Australia’s collective consciousness having been performed by Noiseworks at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The energy was electric throughout, especially when the band members got their chance to shine with explosive solos from the drummer and bassist, while Danny Spence’s blistering guitar work shone throughout the set. Need You Tonight and Never Tear Us Apart were undeniable highlights, both getting the crowd singing in unison.

The set ended with a powerful tribute to a lost friend, with Jon Stevens performing the heartfelt Take Me Back. It was a moving moment, rounding off a set that showcased his immense talent and versatility.

Roxette

Then it was time for the main act. Swedish pop legends Roxette hit the stage with an undeniable swagger, ready to take fans on an emotional journey through their greatest hits. Starting with Big Love and Sleeping in My Car, the band immediately transported the audience to the peak of their ’80s and ’90s success. Dressed for Success had the crowd dancing, while Crash Boom Bang brought back memories of their time recording the album in Capri.

The classics continued with Fading Like a Flower, When I Met You, and Things Will Never Be the Same. The emotional pinnacle came with Vulnerable, where lead vocalist Per Gessle’s powerful performance and the heartfelt lyrics resonated deeply with everyone in the audience.

Dedicated to Marie Fredriksson, who passed away in 2019, It Must Have Been Love was a poignant moment that had the entire arena in a reflective silence, followed by cheers as the band moved into the uplifting How Do You Do?. The chemistry between the band was evident.

Roxette

The encore was a crowd-pleasing hit parade, starting with the romantic duet Spending My Time, followed by a full band version of Listen to Your Heart that brought the house down. The evening concluded with the unforgettable The Look, leaving the audience wanting more.

On an epic night of music legends, Boom Crash Opera brought the nostalgia, Jon Stevens delivered raw power and emotion, and Roxette closed the evening with their flawless pop magic. It was a truly special night filled with unforgettable moments that left every fan in attendance feeling like they’d witnessed history in the making.

If you weren’t there, you missed an epic celebration of pop rock at its finest.

ALEIGHSHA GLEW

Photos by Ryan Ammon and Duncan Barnes

