Review: Robot Dreams – Machine learning

Directed by Pablo Berger

Starring Ivan Labanda, Tito Trifol, Rafa Calvo

8/10

Robot Dreams is the latest film on display under the stars at Somerville as part of Lotterywest’s 2024 Perth Festival season. Running until Sunday, December 24, the animated film from Spanish director Pablo Berger is an adaptation of the graphic novel Sara Varon that tells the tale of a dog who buys a robot companion from a late-night infomercial and the adventures they have together in 1980s New York City.

The film is a bittersweet exploration of friendship, love, and separation, as the dog and the robot bond over rollerblading, movies, and pizza but also face challenges and misunderstandings that test their relationship. Though there is no dialogue in the film, the expressive animation and soundtrack more than adequately bring to life the very real emotions of the film’s characters.

Robot Dreams is one of the most delightful and touching films of the year, offering audiences a chance to laugh and cry and offering a Christmas-like reminder of the importance of friendship in our lives.

MICHAEL HOLLICK

Robot Dreams plays at UWA’s Somerville Auditorium from Monday, December 18 to Sunday, December 24, 2023. For more information and to buy tickets head to perthfestival.com.au

