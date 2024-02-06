Review: Retro Lights at The Pleasure Garden

Retro Lights at The Parlour at The Pleasure Garden

Saturday, February 3, 2024

While lining up at The Parlour, a natural-sounding saxophone tooted delightfully in the distance. Boogie Wonderland by Earth, Wind & Fire played for the audience’s arrival, a slightly amusing blend of families and day drinkers.

Molina, the master of ceremonies, entered, asking for a gold coin to start festivities and offering her ‘Choose Retro Lights’ hoodie in exchange. The transaction ended with her gold-sequined mini skirt being revealed before she made her way to the jukebox, positioned at stage rear.

Depositing the coin, Elvis Presley’s Jailhouse Rock played as three equally sequined performers, armed with glowing batons, strutted out rhythmically. They continued strutting while twirling their elongated glow sticks dangerously close to the front row. Leaving the patrons uncertain of whether to move back for safety or forward out of excitement.

That same tooting sax from the line reappeared and was revealed to be resonating from the reed of Mark Turner. He instantly displayed breathwork mastery, dancing and circling the ground-level stage on top of playing his instrument as the pitch and tone from his translucent plastic sax filled with colourful lights. While it may not be typical of a professional-level instrument, it would make Charlie Parker proud.

A darkening of the room put a neon hula hoop on full display. As it lowered, the sparkling disco-friendly outfit of the hoop’s operator came into faint view. Guided only by faint illumination, she began to let her coloured ring flow, her outfit providing reflection for extra dazzle. With increasing speed, all that was visible was a multicoloured swirl, seeming to be flowing at its own free will.

The Wham reference on the ‘Choose Retro Lights’ branded clothing could not go unacknowledged. As Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go played, a purple and green polka-dot-clad woman began warming up the audience over the low-pitched calls of ‘jitterbug’. Once the audience was clapping along sufficiently, the room darkened again while her polka-dot dress kept glowing. Various items helped the room shine, culminating in a neon skipping rope flashing by like Time Square at the speed of light.

The colours on the performers only became more exotic when two glowed out of the darkness, clad in matching neon green striped body suits reminiscent of Daft Punk. Misty purple lights shone on their skin, making them appear an extraterrestrial shade.

This cool, moody, artificial light vibe was broken by the natural glow of flames. Perused by Mark Turner on a smothered-sounding brass sax, a fire tamer in a long red dress devilishly twirled two strings burning on the ends, filling the air with heat and a smell of sparklers. The ultraviolet vibe quickly returned, with a trio glistening in the alien purple light. Fanning lavish, glowing dragon wings, they provided much-needed ventilation for the small venue.

A healthy relationship between light and sound was present throughout the show. With tunes you can’t help but sing along to, it’s very much a party you’d want to be a part of. Whether it be a child’s birthday party or a hen’s night, Retro Lights definitely has a broad appeal. A Retro Lights nightclub would be a fun idea as well!

AJ MAHAR

