Review: Red, White & Brass – Marching on

Directed by Damon Fepulea’i

Starring John-Paul Foliaki, Mikey Falesiu, Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi



8/10

Based on a true story of the 2011 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, a Tongan Youth Group is so desperate for tickets to watch the Tongan v France match, they form a rag-tag marching band to perform at the big game. Despite not being able to play any instruments…or even owning any.

Red, White & Brass adopts the typical underdog story as a platform to celebrate Tongan culture. Yes, the storyline is predictable, but so are most long-shot sports films. While those films often use the format to communicate racism or poverty, this film successfully shares Tongan identity, pride, faith, and community. Many little flecks of Tongan life paint a vivid picture, such as the men discussing the band while preparing the taro, including their cultural warrior dance in the marching routine, or the embarrassment of one member who owns a fancy suit instead of a tupenu. The Red and White of the film title are a nod to the Tongan flag, which is liberally hung across their homes and cars as the rugby comes to town.

The first part of the film introduces Maka (John-Paul Foliaki), an enthusiastic but lazy young man. To the dismay of the youth group, Maka overdoes the fun (and groovy dance moves) but never the hard work. From coating his cousin’s house in Tongan flags (until the landlord threatens eviction), to losing all their hard-earned fundraising money to the local gangsta, Maka can’t do anything right and refuses to acknowledge his responsibility. Like a typical underdog story, the group can’t succeed until Maka learns his lessons.

As the story unfolds, the background stories of other characters are subtly told. Samisoni (Mikey Falesiu), a recent immigrant sending money home to the family in Tonga, has been taken in by local gangsters. Or the successful Veni (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), sitting alone with a glass of red wine in his luxury apartment, who is torn between the pull of his cultural family and the allure of capitalism. They are not detailed enough to distract the storyline, but just nods to underlying social issues. Excellent performances from all the Tongan characters in the band, especially the supportive matriarch.

Red, White & Brass would be a good pick for a family movie night. With lots of laughs, clean language, and a heartwarming storyline, it is suitable for ages 8+. Red, White & Brass celebrates the importance of having a community. Whether your community is cultural, sporting, religious, or educational, you will recognise the familiar roles, the connectedness, and the love. And if you don’t have a community, it will make you wish you did.

MELISSA MANN

Prev x