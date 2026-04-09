Review: <em>RBG: Of Many, One</em> at Heath Ledger Theatre

RBG: Of Many, One at Heath Ledger Theatre

Saturday, April 4, 2026

It’s not often one gets to see an entire theatre giving a standing ovation so long that the performer has to return to the stage three times for bows during a matinee, to boot. But, then again, it’s not often one gets to see a work as flawlessly presented as RBG: Of Many, One. Brought for the second time to Perth by Sydney Theatre Company and Black Swan State Theatre Company, this one-woman show was brilliantly performed and beautifully designed with fantastically effective lighting, sound and set, and the writing… whoaaa boy. The writing? Pretty much perfect.

The stage was entirely empty to start. The show began in a complete black-out accompanied by epic, cinematic music (befitting such an epic subject). We caught a brief glimpse of RBG, played by the brilliant Heather Mitchell. She was bathed in a spotlight, hitting her only from the shoulders up—almost like a portrait. It was sharp at first, then became ethereal and dreamlike and faded back to black-out as quickly as it came in. Suddenly, in a tremendously tight transition, which set the bar for every transition to come, when the lights came back up, we were in Ginsberg’s living room in 1993 as she waited for a call from President Clinton to find out whether or not she had reached the pinnacle—to become a judge of the Supreme Court. There, as throughout, the set was spare but effective. A seat, an end table and a telephone were surrounded by a beautiful soft spotlight, perfectly encapsulating the feeling of that specific place during a very particular moment. Again, there was this dream-like quality. After all—regardless of where we were at in the story—it was Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s memories, narrated to us by Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

RBG: Of Many, One

All credit to designer David Fleischer and lighting designer Alexander Berlage. The storytelling used flashbacks (and often flashbacks during flashbacks during flashbacks!), and the effective lighting and set provided specificity to each time period and memory as told by the supremely talented Mitchell. This, along with gorgeous sound design by composer Paul Charlier, was crucial in a work which employed a chronology of non-linear time. An example of how these three elements came together in perfect harmony came from an earlier scene—one of many standouts. RBG flashed back to her sixteen-year-old self, at her first opera—a lifelong passion. There was but a seat on the stage. Mitchell was lit. The back curtains suddenly transformed into a deep, plush red. It was magnificent. The operatic music swelled. Mitchell described this formative memory from within it, tears streaming from her eyes. They glittered like diamonds on her cheeks. We were there with her. It was breathtaking. From then on, every milestone, every high point of RBG’s story, was bolstered by operatic music, providing a powerful through-line.

Heather Mitchell took out the best performer in a leading role in a mainstream production at the Sydney Theatre Awards in 2023 for this role, and it’s not hard to see why. Director Priscilla Jackman said it perfectly in her Director’s Note: “Not only is Heather required to convincingly become the iconic Ruth Bader Ginsburg, from thirteen years of age to 87 inclusive, but also to inhabit every other role in the play.” This included three presidents: Clinton, Obama, and Trump. Having worked with voice and dialect coach Jennifer White, Mitchell presented each of their unique parlances with utter clarity, capturing their cadence and quirky vernacular. In fact, her complete characterisation of each other’s character, their voice, yes, but also their hand gestures and posture, evoked their body language superbly.

Perhaps most impressively was her complete metamorphoses into the titular character. Her accent and diction were on-point. She brimmed with RBG’s energy and embodied her commanding presence. As we reached the latter stages, Mitchell transformed into an elderly lady. Not only was she one of the most hard-working ladies who ever lived, but she did so with multiple cancer diagnoses along the way. This gave the audience a grimly clear representation of just how advanced in her years and physically, if not mentally, unwell the iconic Supreme Court Justice really seemed towards the end of her career. The impact of that cannot be overstated—the general refrain since all the terrors that have occurred in the US justice system since Ginsburg finally stepped down has been that she should have retired much earlier. For many an Australian, this has only ever been something we’ve read about, but through Mitchell’s immaculate portrayal of the older Ginsberg, the audience got to see and experience Ginsberg the way that Americans did, providing beautifully enriching context to the historical moment.

RBG: Of Many, One

A moment of digression now to mention the high calibre of every transition. Every scene, set, lighting change and flashback or forward in time was clean, sharp, and perfect. Mitchell had several costume changes, and they occurred miraculously quickly. She was onstage the entire time, so one must assume she had the help of exceptionally proficient stage hands during short blackouts with often complex costume changes. Bravo! It’s underestimated how much such sharp transitions complete a work, adding a tremendously satisfying element to the overall audience experience.

Equally satisfying were director Jackman’s dramaturgical choices. To mention only one: the use of exposed mechanics, which can be crucial in the success of a work performed by a single actor. Having stagehands come on and off to make little changes to the set, or to hand things to Mitchell regularly, provided yet another opportunity for her to show off her impeccable acting chops. Each time she took a moment to thank them, in character. But, oh gosh, the quality of Suzie Miller‘s writing. The Director’s Note mentions “Suzie’s exquisite script”. Having studied law herself, the writing showed a deep understanding of RBG’s life, work, and legacy. Her choice of which accomplishments to include was spot on, and her understanding of the story of the key moments in RBG’s life and how to tell that story was astoundingly effective. As previously mentioned, the refrain has often been “RBG should have retired earlier”, but Miller presented a stunning tableau of perhaps why it is that she didn’t. Suddenly the choice not to was no longer black-and-white. Not only that, but the power of her dissenting opinions and her crucial work towards the end were given their proper place in RBG’s legacy. As such, the award-winning playwright, scaffolded by an extraordinary creative team, paid homage to RBG in a way that would surely have made the icon herself proud.

RBG: Of Many, One was an epic, tight, effective, educational, funny, inspiring, and heartwarming work. There was not a dry eye in the house as the applause raged on and on. Thank you, Black Swan, for bringing this unparalleled piece of theatre back to Perth for those of us who missed out last time. And for those theatre lovers wondering what’s on next: the world premier of the Black Swan-commissioned The Shepherds Hut (adapted by Tim McGarry from the novel by Tim Winton) is opening at Heath Ledger Theatre on May 9th.

MELISSA KRUGER

Photos by Prudence Upton

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