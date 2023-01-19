Review: Pop Punk Pizza Party at Jack Rabbit Slim’s

Pop Punk Pizza Party @ Jack Rabbit Slim's

w/ Paraless, House of Wolves, G'day to Remember, As It Falls

Saturday, January 14, 2023 It's always a wonder when you see local talent that's as good or better than anything else in the world, and yet criminally underrated, or even undiscovered. Such is the magic stage presence of Perth model and Paramore tribute singer Paige Savill, that she might be a more accurate Hayley Williams than the current Hayley Williams. Which is no slight on Williams; but as she's moved on organically from emo angst to become a more mature and introspective artist, it can be tempting to miss the wild, youthful energy of Paramore's early records.

Paraless

Enter Savill. Her heavily pierced and alternative look, complete with orange hair, might make her an obvious choice to front a Paramore tribute, but it's her microphone control, onstage self-assuredness and ease working the crowd that really stands out live. One senses that with her own catalogue of songs and a great band behind her, she could be anything. Even as they got off to a slow start with Born for This and crushcrushcrush slightly underwhelming openers, her energy was intoxicating. And when Paraless hit top gear powering through emo anthems Brick By Boring Brick, For a Pessimist I'm Pretty Optimistic, Let the Flames Begin, Still Into You and That's What You Get in quick succession, it was nothing short of inspired. The fact that they found yet another gear on Decode and Misery Business, was testament to just how good a show they put on, headlining another hugely popular line up of emo tribute bands following the highly successful When We Were Young recently at the Rosemount . It may have been Savill's night, but special mention to her Paraless partner in crime Aaron Muller. The drummer and founding member played his last show with the band (as well as with G'Day to Remember earlier in the night) ahead of a move to Melbourne. One of Perth's best and hardest hitting drummers across the originals and covers scene for a number of years, the photos with the band and crowd were a fitting victory lap, and our loss promises to be Melbourne's gain.

House of Wolves

Like Paraless, the always excellent House of Wolves started slowly, only to end triumphantly. Focussing on material from My Chemical Romance's oft-maligned last album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys early, they were dressed to impress as always, but it wasn't until the true emo bangers like How I Disappear and Teenagers popped up half way through that they hit their best. In a shorter set than usual, with the backing vocals tragically low in the mix, and no trace of Famous Last Words, it wasn't the world class tribute act's best night. But it only fell short via their own ultra high standards, and when I'm Not Okay (I Promise) and Welcome to the Black Parade broke through it was still stirring stuff, as the packed room shouted every word back at them.

G Day to Remember