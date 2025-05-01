Review: Perth Comedy Festival Gala 2025 at Regal Theatre

Perth Comedy Festival Gala 2025 at Regal Theatre

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

The 2025 Perth Comedy Festival Gala at Regal Theatre brought together a diverse line-up of ten comedians from Australia and abroad for a night that ranged from side-splitting brilliance to head-scratching chaos.

Andrew Barnett was an outstanding host, encouraging the crowd to laugh aloud like a room of “enthusiastic Americans.” Barnett was the first of many acts commenting on generational differences, from the millennials’ vanilla vapes to the over-40s’ solar panel power app obsession.

The clear standouts of the night were Jake Lambert, Red Richardson, and Schalk Bezuidenhout. Lambert’s observational wit on the rules of society and clever word puns landed perfectly as the final act, while Richardson’s sardonic British delivery set him apart. Schalk Bezuidenhout stole hearts and belly laughs alike with his awkward description of dating younger women and unique perspective as a South African homebuyer—arguably the most memorable set of the night.

On the musical side, Michelle Brasier and Bob Downe delivered polished, genuinely joyful interludes that lifted the room. Downe’s retro camp charisma brought a welcome touch of theatrical flair as he led the audience in chorus from the inappropriate jukebox. Brasier’s blend of lyrical talent and comedic timing was a highlight, with a nostalgic musical analysis of millennials being overtaken by Gen Z.

While the crowd was treated to some outstanding performances, the evening wasn’t without its missteps. One recurring downside of the evening was the overabundance of material focused on divorce and generations—themes that quickly wore thin across multiple acts. While breakups and age gaps are fair comedic game, the repetition dulled its impact and left the night feeling less varied than it should have.

Nikki Justice leant heavily into crass, low-brow material, feeling more like a parody of Aussie bogan humour than a crafted routine. Andrew Wolfe came across as erratic and unhinged, leaving the audience more puzzled than entertained. Despite starting well, David Correos struggled to find his rhythm; his scattered focus never quite translating into a cohesive comedy set.

Adding to the hiccups were several technical difficulties, including awkward microphone issues and screen glitches that disrupted the flow of the show more than once. The audience felt sympathy for the UK’s Mat Ewins, whose video-heavy comedic style struggled valiantly with technical issues for seven awkward minutes.

In all, the Perth Comedy Festival Gala was a mixed bag this year—proof that comedy is as much about consistency as it is about brilliance. Thankfully, there are two more Wednesday night Galas to improve upon, and a huge line-up of comedy in Perth till May 18. Tickets at perthcomedyfestival.com

MELISSA MANN

Prev x Next →