Review: Perth Comedy Festival Gala 2023 at Regal Theatre

Perth Comedy Festival Gala 2023 at Regal Theatre

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

9/10

Thankfully Perth’s 80s reputation as a dull town has been firmly dashed thanks to the establishment of multiple festivals, and all the creative hands that put them together for us. From Fringe World to Perth Festival to Awesome Arts, there is barely a festival free weekend left in the year.

As we turn the calendar to May we are quickly embraced by the Perth Comedy Festival which rocked the Regal Theatre on Wednesday, May 3 with the Perth Comedy Festival Gala. One of three Gala nights (yes three!…Melbourne only gets one), it is the ultimate comedian sampler pack. It’s a great way to explore the comedians on offer, and then pick your favourites for their solo shows.

Originally from the USA, Melbourne based stand up comic Mike Goldstein was an outstanding MC, who had the audience onside quickly with his ribbing of BrisVegas… surprisingly it is “nothing like Vegas?” Mike’s friendly banter and calls to “smash our hands together” kept the energy up for a great night out.

Kai Humphries (UK) was the perfect opening act, with gales of laughter at his fantastic rendition of English lessons by a Scotsman. We then all felt Kai’s pain as he shared the shock of discovering that Aussie magpies swoop and his ‘pre-season friendly match’ that will stick in the audience’s minds every new spring.

Kirsty Webeck (AUS) took us through her agonising three hour Swan Lake ballet experience, and the jolly Josie Long (UK) made us all feel youthful.

Daniel Fernandes (India) skilfully argued a clever analysis of how international electric plug differences are actually subtle racism. You can always appreciate a comedian who can make you look at an everyday object differently.

Alfred Adriaan (RSA) delivered a well executed story on the challenges of disciplining a disabled child… but then lost the crowd trying to finish with office boob jokes. Disappointing.

The first act concluded with the wonderful Andrew Hansen (AUS), part of The Chaser team, and his musical comparisons of life with and without children. It was good fun but a bit obvious and it felt like he took the easy jokes rather than diving deeper.

Act Two started with the FABULOUS Reuben Kaye (AUS) strutting on stage in a black velvet jumpsuit and the tallest platforms you’re ever likely to see. With a musical destruction of the monarchy, Reuben was entertaining, loud and politically proud!

Regional WA success story Brodi Snook (AUS) shared the personal challenges of her socially distanced, Covid-induced dry spell, and Jeff Green (UK) connected with us all on his post lockdown weight loss efforts. Paul Foot then shimmered in gold with his magical and absurd story briefcase.

The big star was saved for last with the needs-no-introduction Stephen K. Amos (UK). His commentary on British politics and how they “loved the Australian revolving door model of Prime Minister” demonstrated why he has been a powerhouse of the international comedy scene for the last 25 years.

The Gala line-up was finished up with a quote from MC Mike Goldstein to “buy a ticket to any of their festival solo shows” and “smash your hands together!”

Perth Comedy Festival runs until Sunday, May 21, 2023. Visit perthcomedyfestival.com

MELISSA MANN

