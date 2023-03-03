Review: Peaches at The Rechabite

Peaches at The Rechabite

Monday, February 27, 2023 Iconic feminist and musician Merrill Nisker, aka Peaches (a stage name adopted in homage to Nina Simone’s song, Four Women), began writing her career-defining album, Teaches of Peaches, in 1997. At 33-years-old, the kindergarten music teacher had recently overcome thyroid cancer, and her breakup from long-term girlfriend, a fellow folk-rock singer. Constrained and disenchanted by the structure of folk music, she joined increasingly experimental bands, and when her bandmates relocated, bought herself a Roland MC-505 groovebox synth to make music solo. In 2000, she released her debut under the moniker Peaches. Self-referred to as a “sexual self-help” breakup album, it was empowering, therapeutic, raw, and devoid of self-pity. Part pussy power, part punk rock, the record paved the way for contemporary artists to be sexually progressive and frank, while addressing patriarchy, gender politics, queer theory, and androgyny.

Peaches

Over the past two decades, the Berlin-based Canadian expat’s added producer, DJ, director, designer, actor, and performance artist to her ever-growing repertoire. Peaches’ unique blend of indie sleaze and electroclash birthed a further four boundary pushing studio albums, a rock opera titled Peaches Does Herself, and a one-woman production of Jesus Christ Superstar, as well as collaborations with several artists, from former housemate Feist, Daft Punk and Major Laser to Iggy Pop. To say the 20th anniversary tour of The Teaches of Peaches album was well received by Perth audiences, would be quite an understatement. Kicking off with a bang at The Rechabite on Monday night, Peaches and her band performed opening number, Set if Off, to an uproarious crowd, setting the tone for the sustained frenetic energy which followed. Peaches instantly won punters over with her casual humour, charismatic stage presence and genuine warmth, engaging in light-hearted banter before launching herself into a rendition of Hot Rod…and the crowd, who offered their hands as a platform for the artist to ‘crowd walk.’ The three-tiered venue was perfect for Peaches’ intimate, bawdy vaudeville, and fan’s devotion strengthened by the obvious love Peaches and her band have not only for the stage, fans and music, but each other. Impeccable comedic timing, razor sharp wit, and a gift for ad-libbing, paired with a propensity to make fun of herself and the audience, saw Peaches turn the borderline obscene into humour, and the profane into social commentary.

Peaches