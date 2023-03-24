Review: Pale Waves at Amplifier Bar

Pale Waves at Amplifier Bar

w/ Teenage Joans, Selfish Sons

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Usually it’s Perth audiences left feeling jealous, time and time again we get passed over for tour dates with management not seeing a stop to the far west as a smart economic option. The first and last time Pale Waves were down under was in 2017 and Sydney and Melbourne each got a show, but no Perth. Come 2023 and on tour for their third studio album Unwanted, Pale Waves made the distance to our sunny coast, and on Tuesday, Perth got its share of the Pale Waves’ love. With the frontage of Magnet House closed up and a rumble coming from down the alleyway, the assumption was that the show was moved to Amplifier, most probably due to the Tuesday night billing for convenience and attendance. The low rumbling was Brisbane’s Selfish Sons, who despite being on first and early, drew a decent-sized and appreciative crowd to the front of the stage. Their tightness and solid vocals stood out immediately, with the aforementioned thick bass sound now thunderous. Lead singer Jordan Polbodetto engaged the crowd remarking, “What day is it? It’s a Tuesday night, right?!”

Selfish Sons

Adelaide's Teenage Joans were up next and oozed youthful angst, loud guitar and thumping drums. The second song, Terrible got the crowd into it early as singer/guitarist Cahli Blakers prompted everyone to join in with the chorus “It's terrible, but it’ll do, I’m terrible, but I’m not you!" The set was full of hits, including triple j's 2020 Unearthed High winning track Three Leaf Clover and new single Superglue off their upcoming album to be released later this year. The delicate vocals from drummer Tahlia Borg in Wine made a nice contrast to main singer Blakers spitting punk rock delivery. Their on-stage banter was hilarious, entertaining the crowd with funny anecdotes of crazy Uber drivers in America and how spending too much time in Texas had left them saying “Ya’ll!” a lot. They closed Something About Being Sixteen with the energy reminiscent of the 90s riot grrrl acts, in particular The Muffs.

Teenage Joans

Pale Waves burst onto the stage with their new album opener Lies, singer Heather Baron-Gracie playing the rock diva part sporting thick black sunglasses. They smashed through the first block of songs, You're So Vain and You Don't Own Me, before addressing the crowd, “Hello Perth, We are Pale Waves and we are from Manchester" then launched into their breakthrough hit Television Romance. “You might be wondering why I’m wearing these sunglasses and can’t see shit, I’m not trying to be a diva." Baron-Gracie stated, “I’ve had an allergic reaction and at the moment my eyes look like giant fish eyes and it’s not very cute." “You look stunning!” came a shout from the crowd. “This is our first time in Perth and we are very excited. What is there to do in Perth? Charlie and Hugo Went to the beach today without sunscreen and got burnt, who does that?!"

Pale Waves

“If you didn’t know I’m very gay, and this song is very gay too" Baron-Gracie joked as they started Clean. The handsome string section of Hugo Silvani on guitar and Charlie Wood on bass were animated and played with perfection while drummer Ciara Doran was an unrelenting powerhouse. The band was flawless and fell into the pocket where they were sounding amazing and looking so comfortable, as Baron-Gracie swanned across the stage with confidence and grace, joking and playing with the front row of fans. Big hits came in the form of There's a Honey, Unwanted and the encore of She's My Religion and closer Jealousy. Drummer Doran even indulged the audience with a “shoe-y," something that international bands seem to think is synonymous with Australian culture somehow.

Pale Waves