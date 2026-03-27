Review: Old Mervs’ Heavy In The Morning

Heavy In The Morning feels like a really natural next step for Old Mervs, coming off the back of their self-titled debut album, which cracked the ARIA Top 5. It doesn’t completely change their sound, but you can tell they’re starting to grow into something a bit more refined.

Compared to earlier tracks like What You’ve Lost, this one leans more into a slower, more reflective vibe. The repetition of “we’re going home” gives the song this comforting, almost nostalgic feeling that sticks with you. It still has that signature Old Mervs sound, with easygoing guitars and a really organic rhythm, but it feels more controlled and intentional, like they’re settling into their style.

The timing of the release also makes sense. The duo have been building serious momentum lately, sharing stages with artists like Liam Gallagher and The Wombats, and are now in the middle of a huge run of shows across Australia before heading over to North America and the UK for festival slots and headline dates.

Heavy In The Morning feels like a preview of what’s next. It’s not trying to do too much, but that’s what makes it work. It shows a band that knows their sound while still slowly pushing it forward.

MOLLY ELLIOT

Prev x