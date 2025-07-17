Review: O.R.B at Seasonal Brewing Co.

O.R.B at Seasonal Brewing Co.

w/ Guild, Troll, Moyamoya

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Geelong psychedelic rockers O.R.B hit the band room at Seasonal Brewing Co. for their first-ever Perth show last Saturday night. Organised by the Perth label Permanent Residence and with a stacked line-up of local psych rock talent, the cold winter’s night was warming up for an event that felt like it was the place to be.

The impressively sized band room at Seasonal is a treat to watch bands at; the low stage gives that intimate feel, and an almost 180º view of the stage means it’s a comfortable watch from any angle or right up the front if you want to get right into the action.

Moyamoya

From the band’s perspective, the warehouse structure might appear overwhelming, particularly given the handkerchief-sized stage, but that impression was swiftly dispelled when Moyamoya opened the night with full vigour and volume. The three-piece band hit their stride by the third song: angry and earnest with a big sound that was well received by a swelling, appreciative crowd.

TROLL

Next up, TROLL, with a killer beginning—they started hard, and there was no letup throughout their four-song set. Their huge stage presence was elevated by the two guitarists each taking turns to shred face-melting solos in between the aggressive and passionate vocals.

Guild

Five-piece Guild (fka The Wedges) scrunched themselves onto the stage, the room now full and the vibe electric. Their six-song set was frenetic as the band took no hostages; their downtuned riffs and banshee-like vocals had the crowd lapping up every beat. There was a cry for more at the end, and the band queried, “Another one?” but they’d run out of time. No doubt, anyone who didn’t know about Guild will make it their business to find out more.

O.R.B.

O.R.B‘s first show in WA after a seven-year hiatus was keenly anticipated, and they did not disappoint. As the trio appeared, there was an almost reverential air along with the keen applause. Although the band essentially faced each other, the subtle intimacy of their stance still seemed to invite the crowd into that space.

While the previous acts had been loud, O.R.B stepped back from that—the sound no less intense and driven. They effortlessly moved between heavy stoner riffs and jazz-like improvisational sections that were exciting to watch unfold live.

O.R.B.

The jam-like nature of this band is their strength; with long, drawn-out sections that peaked and troughed dynamically, they create a real psychedelic dreamscape that creeps in and comes on like a slow burn but keeps you there in a soft gaze. Hopefully it won’t be another seven years before we see O.R.B back in WA again.

LINDA DUNJEY & ANTHONY JACKSON

Photos by Linda Dunjey

Prev x