Review: Nubya Garcia at Fremantle Arts Centre

Perth artist Drea warmed up the crowd with her playful blend of R&B. It’s been a stellar 2024 for Drea who finished in the top eight of Australian Idol and it’s wonderful to see an artist continue to develop the confidence and ease to share the stage with a jazz titan like Garcia. Drea’s live band sounded equally comfortable in their performance and it showed, with an opening set that stood out on its own merit while complementing the sound of the headliner.

Sometimes jazz music can feel like a mess of noise all elbowing to the front of the stage (or your speakers) for recognition. As a result, it can feel like you’re listening to an argument and can be a bit of a headache. But Nubya Garcia was great at facilitating the space for Lyle Barton on the keys and electric organ to noodle, Max Luthert on the double bass to pluck and stretch, and Sam Jones on percussion to flutter and fly. Solos were enjoyable opportunities for the band to shine and for Garcia to take a well deserved breath.