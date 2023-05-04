Review: Nothing But Thieves at Metropolis Fremantle

Nothing But Thieves at Metropolis Fremantle

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 London-based alternative rock band Nothing But Thieves took the stage at Metropolis Fremantle on Wednesday, delivering a powerhouse performance that left the audience extremely satisfied. With a set list that ranged from their latest hits to crowd favourites, the band showcased their talent as both musicians and performers. Opening the show with the haunting Futureproof, the five-piece set the tone for the rest of the evening with their signature blend of intense rock and emotive lyrics. Is Everybody Going Crazy? followed, inciting the crowd to sing along to the infectious chorus.

Conor Mason's powerful voice took centre stage throughout the entire show, commanding attention with each note. He showcased his incredible range and emotive delivery on standout tracks like Particles and Unperson, leaving the audience in awe. Guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown's blistering riffs and ethereal soundscapes were another prominent feature of the performance, adding depth and complexity to the already layered sound. An unexpected highlight of the night was when a fan in the mosh pit held up a sign that loosely read, “This is better than your singing at the assembly." Mason's reaction was hilarious, as he immediately recognised the fan from his primary school days in Essex and used the moment to transition into the next song. The band then delivered a series of fan favourites including I Was Just a Kid, Soda, and Trip Switch, each one inciting sing-alongs from the crowd. The audience was also treated to newer tracks like Real Love Song and Forever & Ever More, which showcased the band's evolution and growth. Their musicianship and chemistry was put on full display during powerful performances of Miracle and Particles.

