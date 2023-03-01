Review: Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Crown Theatre

Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Crown Theatre

Sunday, February 26, 2023

10/10

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is an ode to the arts and a love song to passion. Its motto of “Spectacular, Spectacular” is an understatement for Moulin Rouge! The Musical, now on at Crown Theatre Perth. Possibly the best screen-to-stage musical translation this reviewer has ever seen, this enchanting production is the show to see in 2023.

Unlike recent movie musical adaptions to visit Perth which felt carbon copied from the Disney vault, ample time has been taken to reinvigorate this French love story. Sparkling with modern pop songs, it felt like a true reinterpretation even though we know the ending. Perhaps it helps that it has been over 20 years since the film was released.

The atmosphere builds upon entry as your eyes are overloaded with the extravagant set, from the dancers in cages to the 15 chandeliers, and the kilometres of red velvet. The grandeur is mesmerising, with audience members even seated at Parisian bistro tables in the orchestra pit. No expense has been spared on the costumes either, from the erotic corsets to the flowing can-can skirts, and endless glitzy diamonds.

All the performances were outstanding, from the shimmering Satine (Alinta Chidzey), the naive lover Christian (Des Flanagan), the audacious Harold (Simon Burke AO), and the bohemian dreamers Santiago (Ryan Gonzalez) and Toulouse-Lautrec (Jarrod Draper). None could be faulted, but neither did you feel they outshone each other. The ensemble was unbeatable.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a jam-packed two and a half hours with an enviable song list. Just like the movie pulled beloved pop songs of its time into the movie soundtrack, the musical has revitalised the score with hits of the last ten years. Tony Award-winning music arranger Justin Levine deserves a round of applause for designing the clever mashups, matching hits from the movie with modern day counterparts, such as pairing Marilyn Monroe’s Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend with Beyonce’s Single Ladies (Put a Ring on it). Without giving away too many spoilers, expect to groove in your seat to Lorde, Lady Gaga, Katie Perry and more.

Overflowing with dazzling and extravagant escapism, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is everything you want from a modern smash musical.

MELISSA MANN

