Review: Monet in Paris at Le Grand Palais at Crown Perth

Monet In Paris at Le Grand Palais at Crown Perth

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Monet in Paris has made its grand arrival in Perth, following the remarkable global success of the Van Gogh Alive exhibition that captivated over six million viewers. This celebration of the renowned French Impressionist artists takes place within the extraordinary Le Grand Palais installation, a truly ambitious build that transforms a modest casino car park into a decadent gallery experience. The theatrical entrance, complete with a Moulin Rouge windmill, a Parisian café, and staff dressed in French chic, creates ambience from the moment you arrive.

Visitors absorb projections of art on towering seven-metre-high screens, showcasing not only Monet’s masterpieces but also works by other Impressionist luminaries such as Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cézanne, Berthe Morisot, and Mary Cassatt.

As guests view the floor-to-ceiling paintings, they are submerged in the ripples created by soft lights, making them feel like they are almost part of the art itself. The exhibition intentionally provides minimal seating, prompting visitors to actively engage by walking around the multiple screens. Despite this, many are content to recline on the soft floor, allowing themselves to be enveloped by the captivating ambiance of the exhibit.

This immersive experience is marketed as a full-sensory journey, and while the visual immersion is undeniably captivating from every angle, the anticipated scents were unfortunately not as noticeable. It would have been great to have more tactile and interactive experiences integrated into the exhibition.

There are numerous opportunities for stunning photos to share on social media, making it an ideal stop for updating your Instagram feed. Visitors also have the option to enhance their experience with package tickets that include a French high tea or a Monet-style painting class, adding an extra layer of indulgence to a visit.

The wonderful staff are worth mentioning, as the service was extremely attentive and friendly, providing exceptional care from start to finish, which added to the overall experience.

Monet in Paris promises a journey through the world of Monet and his Impressionist contemporaries, weaving together an unparalleled and unforgettable artistic experience for all. It was calming, serene, and a great excuse to take your mum out.

SARA WHITE