Review: Minions & Monsters – Return of the yellow fellows

Directed by Pierre Coffin

Starring Pierre Coffin, Christoph Waltz, Allison Janney, Jesse Eisenberg, Trey Parker

6/10

The Minions are back, and this time they’re taking over Hollywood.

Set in the golden age of 1920s filmmaking, Minions & Monsters imagines a world where the lovable yellow troublemakers are the biggest stars of the silent screen. But when “talkies” arrive and producers suddenly expect actors to speak, the Minions find themselves facing an employment crisis. After all, eloquence has never been their strong suit.

Determined to save their careers, Minions James and Henry set out to make the ultimate monster movie. Naturally, things go spectacularly wrong when they accidentally unleash real monsters onto Earth through a magical book of spells.

The film gets off to a flying start with a hilarious opening sequence that sees the Minions accidentally destroying a series of unfortunate “big bosses.” It’s classic Minions chaos and cleverly introduces the enchanted spellbook that drives the rest of the story. The slapstick comedy is relentless, with pratfalls, explosions and visual gags arriving at a rapid pace.

Parents will appreciate the film’s affectionate send-up of classic Hollywood. Minions & Monsters serves as a loving tribute to movie history, referencing everything from The Three Stooges to The Blob, while also poking fun at westerns, early science fiction adventures, war films and romantic comedies. The historical jokes and industry satire provide some welcome laughs for older viewers. The voice cast is impressive, featuring Jeff Bridges, Allison Janney, Jesse Eisenberg, and Trey Parker, all bringing plenty of energy to their larger-than-life characters.

Unfortunately, the film loses momentum midway through. The middle act drags, lacks storyline, and like most entries in the ‘Minions’ franchise (excluding the original Despicable Me), there isn’t enough depth to keep adults invested.

Still, children won’t care one bit. They’ll be too busy laughing at the endless stream of slapstick mayhem. For younger audiences, Minions & Monsters delivers exactly what it promises. Like a perfectly aimed cream pie to the face, it’s messy, ridiculous and guaranteed to make kids giggle.

MELISSA MANN

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