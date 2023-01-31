Review: Matt Tarrant’s ‘Fate’ at The Pleasure Garden

Matt Tarrant’s Fate at The Hat Trick @ The Pleasure Garden

Friday, January 27, 2023

9/10

Matt Tarrant has been slaying multiple Fringe awards since 2012 and is currently basking in the after glow of his Australia’s Got Talent appearances.

Fate will no doubt add more awards to his shiny collection. Part heartfelt monologue and part bewildering magic show, Fate was delivered expertly by Tarrant, who was just so damn enigmatic and likeable. Tarrant oozed natural entertainer, presenting with such ease and casual banter that in spite of being an almost full house it felt strangely intimate, like you were hanging out with a really, really talented friend.

Tarrant’s performances were logic-defying, with the type of mentalism and illusions that left the audience’s minds blown and wide-mouthed in a beautifully seductive confusion. The show was helped along by his wonderful sidekicks Bruce, the mind reading goose, and Catbus.

Come to see some magic tricks at Matt Tarrant’s Fate, and you will leave starry eyed and baffled in unadulterated wonder. This show is the essence of what Fringe is; connective, inclusive, and incredibly entertaining with a hefty sprinkle of pure magic.

SARA WHITE

Prev x Next »