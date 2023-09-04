Review: Luke Combs at RAC Arena

Luke Combs at RAC Arena

w/ Lane Pittman and Cody Johnson

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Last Saturday night, Perth city came alive with country music fans who descended on RAC Arena for a night of heartfelt lyrics and foot-stomping melodies from country music star Luke Combs in his final show of the NZ and Australia leg of this sold-out world tour. Combs, reigning two times CMA Entertainer of the Year, released his debut album in 2017 hitting the country music charts at number one with his single Hurricane holding top spot for two weeks. His recent rendition of Tracy Chapman's Fast Car and collaboration with Ed Sheeran has earnt him a record-breaking 16th consecutive number one single and has launched his music onto mainstream radio. Before Luke Combs graced the stage, the audience was treated to two remarkable opening acts that set the tone for the unforgettable night ahead.

Lane Pittman

First up was Lane Pittman, a 17-year-old year twelve student from Tamworth, NSW, whose onstage presence immediately captured the crowd’s attention. It was hard to imagine that prior to being noticed by Luke Combs' team, when he covered one of his songs during his audition for season eleven of The Voice Australia, Lane Pittman was singing to a crowd of 10 in a pub back home. He rallied the crowd with the classic “Aussie Aussie Aussie”, had cellphone torches lit up and the crowd moving to his new single Love in a Country Town. Lane Pittman finished his set by sincerely thanking the crowd for making his dreams come true. A name that may not have been on everyone’s radar before the show, Lane Pittman ensured many in the audience wouldn't forget it any time soon with his performance.

Cody Johnson

The only true cowboy on the tour, Cody Johnson took to the stage in his signature cowboy hat to a mash up of old school country songs that morphed into his first song of the night Dance Her Home. Johnson’s authentic country sound and down-to-earth personality instantly won over the audience. He delivered a performance that was both emotionally resonant and musically captivating with heartfelt lyrics. Cody Johnsons’ ability to connect with his fans was evident as he shared personal stories when introducing his song Human speaking of diversity and respect. As well as sharing his past as a rodeo cowboy which culminated in the documentary of the same name as his 2019 hit duet with Reba McEntire Dear Rodeo. Johnson interacted with the audience signing cowboys boots thrown on stage and taking selfies with those in the front row, as the rest of the crowd sang along and swayed to the rhythm of his other hit songs Me and My Kind and ‘Til You Can’t, which Johnson thanked the crowd for being the first to take the song platinum here in Australia.

Luke Combs

As the clock approached 9pm, the anticipation in the arena was heightened by the iconic riffs of AC/DC’s Thunderstruck as Luke Combs, the man of the tour, took to the stage to an eruption of cheers and applause as he did a shoey from a cowboy boot. With his signature solo cup of beer in hand, Combs dove straight into the set with his song Lovin’ On You, and without taking a breath between songs continued on with Hannah Ford Road, Cold As You, One Number Away, and Houston, We Got a Problem before stopping to share a personal anecdote about writing the song Love you Anyway at a time in life when his buddy was going through a breakup. After introducing his entire band to the audience, by having them play part of a song of their choosing, Combs launched into his current mainstream radio hit Fast Car. His powerful, resonant vocals filled the arena with a warmth and authenticity. Every lyric was delivered with conviction and emotion, and the audience responded with enthusiasm, getting to their feet and singing along with every word.

Luke Combs