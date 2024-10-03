Review: Listen Out 2024 at HBF Arena

Kobie Dee

Now, the elephant in the room: While Listen Out has dealt with last-minute artist withdrawals before (we haven’t forgotten about Metro Boomin and Young Thug), the festival has typically compensated with international replacements of the same high-profile calibre, such as Trippie Redd and JID. However, this year posed an even greater challenge, as the majority of the Atari stage line-up—Flo Milli, Tyla, Teezo Touchdown, Lithe, and Lil Tjay—all pulled out. The situation was particularly dire with Tyla, Teezo Touchdown, and Lil Tjay cancelling their Australian tours just days before the festival kicked off and Lithe unable to attend on the morning of the event, making it much harder for organisers to find suitable replacements in time to cover the festival. Despite these major setbacks, a replacement mainstage DJ was set up to fill time between still-attending headliners Skepta and 21 Savage, and with a lot of heavy shoes to fill, Listen Out rose to the challenge, delivering a mix of both international and Aussie acts to keep the momentum going. ARIA-nominated rapper Kobie Dee stepped in at the last minute to fill the gap left by Lithe. Despite the relatively small crowd early in the day, Kobie Dee delivered a powerhouse performance that held both the audience up front and the grass dwellers captive. His high-energy delivery of his signature Aussie rap tracks, including standout hits like Role Models and Warriors and Storytellers, electrified the stage. His set, brimming with passion and energy, had the audiences hands above their heads and transformed what could have been a tough slot into one of the festival’s early highlights, helping to kick off the day on a high note.

Jessie Reyez

Canadian singer Jessie Reyez was the first international act to take the Atari stage, and she did so with a surge of raw energy and emotion, supported by her live band. Describing her set as a “first date” with Perth festivalgoers, Reyez captivated the audience with her flawless vocals and soul-stirring lyrics in an intimate performance that had the crowd buzzing. At one point, she playfully shouted, “Hey all you lazy motherfuckers!” to those lounging on the grass, laughing as she engaged with the more energetic crowd on their feet. Reyez performed fan-favourite tracks like ONLY ONE, IMPORTED ft. 6LACK, and MUTUAL FRIEND, seamlessly weaving heartfelt experiences about love and life into her banter with the crowd. In a touching moment, she dedicated her song FOREVER ft. 6LACK to a couple in the audience, making for an unforgettable moment. Props to you, Nikita and Josh! Despite Tyla's absence from the line-up, the 2024 crowd was still treated to a vibrant showcase of African-style music, thanks to the last-minute addition of Sampa the Great, who, until recently, was based in Australia. As the leading female act on the Atari stage in the latter half of the day, Sampa captivated the audience with her unique Zambian flair of hip-hop and rap. “These are your dancers!” she called out, introducing her all-Australian five-piece to the audience as she delivered a mesmerising performance, flawlessly blending fun and dynamic choreography with her powerful music. Opening with Shadows and performing fan favourites like Energy, Sampa brought a captivating presence to the festival as the sunlight began to wane, giving it the energy boost it needed after a slow start earlier in the day.



EARTHGANG

Drawing the first major crowd of the day, American hip-hop duo EARTHGANG took the stage as the last-minute replacement for Flo Milli, the first artist to cancel their Australian tour. Despite being relatively unknown to many Aussies, the pair quickly won over the festivalgoers, affectionately dubbing them “Perth Gang.” As the sun set, casting a perfect backdrop over the festival, the stadium steadily filled with eager listeners. Right on schedule, EARTHGANG erupted onto the Atari stage, immediately setting the crowd in motion with their collaborative hit WATERBOYZ ft. JID and J. Cole, followed by BILLI ft. Future. Their setlist spanned an array of fan favourites and provided the audience with an easy singalong anthem with their track This Side. The pair also treated the crowd to a preview of new tracks from their upcoming album, Perfect Fantasy. For many in the audience, it was their first experience with the Atlanta duo, but new fans were surely made as EARTHGANG’s infectious energy had the crowd jumping, hands waving, and voices singing along as best they could. Riding the wave of excitement from EARTHGANG’s explosive set, festivalgoers eagerly awaited UK rap icon Skepta, with palpable energy emanating from the crowd. It didn’t take long for Skepta to storm the stage, kicking things off with the iconic track Show Out, his collaboration with American rap heavyweights Kid Cudi and the late Pop Smoke. The audience erupted in cheers at the first notes of the familiar hit, and the moshpit instantly began to pump, pulsing with energy as the set continued at full throttle, showing no signs of slowing down. Fans eagerly rapped along to Gas Me Up (Dilligent) before the moshpit began to really pick up, almost violently, along to ferocious beats of Skepta's most iconic anthem, That’s Not Me. Throughout the performance, Skepta bantered with the crowd, thanking them for their energy and playfully encouraging the ladies in the audience to join in singing Energy (Stay Far Away), his smash hit featuring Nigerian star WizKid. “We fucking love Australia! I’m back! Perth, I love you,” the rapper said to cheering audiences. Finishing off with fan favourite Shutdown, Skepta closed his set, with the high-octane performance standing out as one of the day's major highlights.

Skepta

While a changeover DJ held down the main stage, American DJ and producer John Summit took command over on the 909 stage. Fans were pleased that Listen Out organisers had adjusted the set times, eliminating any clash between Skepta and Summit and allowing audiences to enjoy both performances without missing a beat. The energy at 909 was a stark contrast to the intense moshing on Atari during Skepta's set. Instead, a packed crowd grooved to Summit’s house and techno beats, accompanied by an impressive visual display of fire and lasers. Many festivalgoers danced on each other's shoulders, creating a vibrant and friendly atmosphere that offered a welcome shift from the earlier chaos. Standout moments included Escape (John Summit Remix), which had the crowd fully immersed in the moment, and DANNY AVILA’s Chase The Sun—VIP, which kept the energy high. Summit’s iconic track Where Are You sent the audience into a frenzy, while he also teased a new collaboration with iconic Aussie house DJ Dom Dolla, much to the crowd’s delight. The set was a seamless mix of euphoric vibes, making for a memorable and enjoyable performance following the high-octane energy of Skepta. Given the mixed reviews from his recent world tour, audiences approached 21 Savage's performance at Listen Out 2024 with some skepticism. Viral TikTok videos had shown lacklustre crowds and the US rapper seemingly mumbling over backing tracks during short, delayed sets. Fortunately, 21 Savage's headline performance defied all expectations. While it didn’t quite match the high-octane energy of Skepta’s earlier set and was still on the shorter side, Savage ignited the crowd with a strong selection of fan-favourite tracks. Highlights included his features on Drake’s Rich Flex and Knife Talk, Travis Scott’s TOPIA TWINS and Post Malone’s Rockstar, as well as solo hits like Bank Account and a lot. Out of all the acts on the Atari stage, 21 Savage generated the most crowd engagement, clearly helped by his involvement in so many iconic hip-hop tracks. The audience eagerly rapped along, energised by his well-known setlist. The most anticipated moment came with the drop of Savage’s recent hit, redrum. Before launching into it, he hyped the crowd, shouting, “Hell yeah? Hell yeah!” The audience roared in response as the iconic beat dropped, and the entire stadium chanted the lyrics alongside him, cementing the track as one of the standout moments of the night. Savage thanked the crowd, calling them “the most ‘turnt up’ crowd” he’d had in Australia.

21 Savage