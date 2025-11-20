Review: Lime Cordiale with WASO at Riverside Theatre

Lime Cordiale with WASO at Riverside Theatre

Friday, November 14, 2025

It’s not every night that an indie-pop duo and a full symphony orchestra manage to feel completely in sync, but Lime Cordiale and the West Australian Symphony Orchestra pulled it off effortlessly at the Perth Convention Centre. From the first note of Money, it was clear this was a show where both the band and orchestra were equally in command, creating something bigger and more dynamic than a standard gig.

Louis and Oli Leimbach looked completely at ease on stage, moving between instruments with effortlessly. Louis played trumpet at several points, while Oli switched between clarinet and saxophone, weaving lines that meshed perfectly with WASO’s woodwinds. The orchestra didn’t just sit back; they were actively shaping the songs, with strings swelling behind choruses, brass accenting key moments, and the conductor keeping everything tight but flexible. It was impressive to watch, and it gave the audience a new way to hear songs they thought they already knew.

A quiet, more emotional moment arrived halfway through the set when the brothers opened up about losing their father in August, reflecting on grief and how they’ve been processing it. They played an unreleased track in his memory, and the orchestra provided a delicate, supportive backdrop. The hall was still, and when the song ended, the applause was sincere. It was touching, intimate, and felt like a real shared experience between the band and the audience.

After a brief intermission, the set shifted towards fun, energetic songs. WASO handled it effortlessly, following every beat, accent, and flourish with precision. At one point, a violinist broke into a soaring solo that drew unexpected cheers, highlighting how much the orchestra contributed beyond simple backing. The combination of Lime Cordiale’s playful energy and WASO’s orchestral textures made the second half of the show feel expansive and lively, yet still carefully crafted.

The encore had everyone buzzing. Starting with Waking Up Easy, the audience raised phone flashlights that flickered in unison, creating a magical, glowing wave across the venue. The final song, Robbery, finally got people out of their seats! Dancing, clapping, and singing along, ending the night on a celebratory high. By that point, the collaboration between band and orchestra had clearly transformed the room into a single, connected energy.

Overall, Lime Cordiale and WASO delivered a performance that balanced musicianship, emotion, and sheer fun. The orchestra wasn’t just a backdrop; they were a full, integral part of the show, elevating the familiar songs while complementing the band’s charm and energy. From heartfelt tributes to their father to high-energy danceable tracks, the night captured a wide emotional spectrum, leaving the audience both impressed and completely engaged. It was a reminder that when a band and orchestra trust each other, the result can be something truly memorable.

MOLLY ELLIOT

Photos by Nicola Robb

