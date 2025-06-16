Review: Lightscape 2025 at Kings Park and Botanic Garden

Lightscape 2025 at Kings Park and Botanic Garden

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Lightscape has returned to Perth for 2025, and this year’s edition is nothing short of breathtaking. Sprawling across Kings Park’s lush Botanical Gardens, it is an immersive experience of glowing pathways, dynamic light sculptures, and a spellbinding interplay between sound and illumination.

Each turn of the trail brings a different mood: one moment you’re tiptoeing through a passageway of posies; the next, you’re enveloped in a corridor of laser beams pulsing with subtle rhythm. From established artists to primary school fauna and flora drawings, the installations feel carefully curated wherever you turn.

Photo by Rikard Osterlund

The integration of music elevates the installations, pairing artworks with orchestral soundscapes, ambient electronica, or natural sounds to deepen the connection between art and environment. The result is immersive, often meditative—a welcome escape from the everyday.

Between installations, there’s a warm and communal touch: fire pits where visitors toast flavoured marshmallows and chat under the stars. These quiet moments—shared laughter, the crackle of fire, the soft murmur of conversation—offer a comforting counterpoint to the larger, dazzling displays.

However, Lightscape isn’t without its drawbacks. While it delivers value in artistic merit, the price may put it out of reach for some, particularly for families. It’s also worth noting that the overall reflective ambience of the event is best suited to older children and adults, as young children may find the experience too quiet and slow-paced. The overall trail takes approximately one hour, depending on how many times you stop for photos or mulled wine.

Photo by Geraint Lewis

Behind the scenes, the unsung heroes of Lightscape 2025 are undoubtedly the logistics and production teams. Often the conversation commented on the logistical scale and difficulty—not to mention the risk assessment with so many open flames in Kings Park. From managing the complex wiring and power demands of large-scale light installations to ensuring smooth crowd flow along winding park paths, their precision and foresight are evident. It’s a massive undertaking, with flawless execution.

Lightscape 2025 is a stunning blend of art, nature, and sound—a thoughtful and meticulously executed event perfect for a contemplative evening with friends.

MELISSA MANN

Photos by Rikard Osterlund, Geraint Lewis and Mitch Lowe

