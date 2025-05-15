Review: La Clique at Burswood’s Eve Nightclub

La Clique at Burswood’s Eve Nightclub

Friday, May 9, 2025

From the moment La Clique exploded onto the small circular stage on opening night, it was clear this wasn’t an ordinary night out at Eve Nightclub. The who’s who of Perth were there to welcome this tantalising collision of cabaret, circus, and contemporary vaudeville. The show splashed the front row, grabbed the audience by the senses, and never let go.

Kicking convention to the curb, La Clique masterfully blended provocative burlesque and gravity-defying acts, keeping hearts racing and jaws dropping. The intimate setting with 360-degree views around a ring only heightened the thrill, making the performers’ incredible feats feel within arm’s reach. Guests appreciated the fusion of humour, risqué elements, and awe-inspiring physical acts that comprised the evening’s entertainment.

Standouts of the evening included aerialists defying physics and comedic boylesque acts that pushed risqué boundaries beyond what one would usually see on a night out in Perth. La Clique‘s performers dazzled the audience with their fun flair, jaw-dropping skills, and irresistible charm. The talent and nerve of each performer were intoxicating, masterfully balancing humour with adrenaline.

Some standout performers of the night included Bayley Graham, a virally famous TikTok tap dancer who brought the old world right into the new, and LJ Marles from the UK, an aerialist and drag superstar. Byron Hutton’s music was so perfectly selected for his act that it felt hypnotically beautiful. It was challenging not to applaud the entire cast, given their extraordinary talent and stage presence.

For those with a taste for the bold and the bizarre, this showcase was a playground of spectacles, unapologetically bold and brash. The edgy atmosphere was infectious.

While the show’s audacious style might not have been for the faint-hearted, it was an irresistible temptation for those craving something dangerously different. Lavish costumes and fearless performances created an explosion of artistry that was a must-see.

Attending the show at Burswood offered the perfect opportunity to enjoy a lovely dinner and cocktails afterwards, creating the ultimate Perth night out.

SARA LEOPARD

