Review: Kylie at RAC Arena

Kylie at RAC Arena

w/ Mallrat

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Delivering a performance full of energy, campy fun, and an absolute slew of dance-infused pop hits, global megastar Kylie kicked off her Tension World Tour in style at the RAC Arena. Being designated as the first stop on a seventy-date tour, it was the lucky people of Perth who were the first to witness the glitz and glam of Kylie’s latest world tour, the artist’s first on such a scale in over a decade.

The tour follows the critical and commercial success the singer, who has been actively releasing music since her debut in 1987, has garnered with the release of 2023’s Tension LP and its sequel, Tension II. With the former having earned Kylie’s second-ever Grammy Award for Padam Padam, and both albums debuting in top place around the world, there was a sense in the lead-up to her Perth show that the Princess of Pop was once again at the peak of her powers.

Opening on the night was Brisbane-based performer Mallrat. With the Arena’s general admission area seated for the event, large empty pockets faced the singer, making it hard for her to emotionally connect with the audience. Regardless of this, Mallrat endeavoured to do her best on stage, dropping the high-energy banger R U High with aplomb, while elsewhere offering up a pumped-up version of her confessional hit, Charlie. Given that the singer has not only just dropped her sophomore album, Light Hit My Face Like a Straight Right, but also has a headlining national tour set to start in April, all signs point to 2025 seeing Mallrat’s career continue to rise despite this support slot being unlikely to make any end-of-year highlights reel.

Kylie

Allowing for the tour’s namesake to rise around the Arena, the aforementioned empty seats quickly metamorphasised into a shiny collective sea of glitter and sequins ahead of the main act. And then, before long, the bassy club kick drums of Lights Camera Action ushered in the evening’s main act. Flanked by dancers in neo-futuristic black and mirror-adorned get-up, Kylie looked every bit the star as she took her place on centre stage. Moving into a swing seat, the singer’s star then literally took to the skies as she was raised 10 feet into the air. As the extensive train of the singer’s black, slitted, diamante-trimmed gown flowed all the way back down to the stage, a lighted prism came to life that encaptured her, creating a beautifully stunning opening moment.

Returning back down to Earth, the singer and her band continued without pause, dropping abridged versions of classics In Your Eyes and Get Outta My Way into a medley that saw the audience begin to move in their seats. Landmark in the history of Kylie, What Do I Have To Do, followed next. On its release, the song symbolised the singer’s transition from teen pop star to mature artist, as well as her move towards rave and house, and on stage in 2025, that track continued to sound fresh.

Drawing the First Act of the performance to a close, Kylie ventured onto the T-walkway at the front of the stage and came within arm’s reach of her adoring fans for the first time of the night. In reciprocation, the audience, almost as one, emerged out of their seats to dance and holler along with the disco-infused megahit Spinning Around.

Kylie

Returning after a short respite, Kylie, now resplendent in a red mesh and baggy cargo pants get-up, stepped back in time for the performance’s Second Act. Flicking between high-energy club and disco infused tracks, Kylie was absolutely radiant on stage, flashing smiles and dance moves that, while less evocative than those of her younger years, clearly showed she still knew how to entertain a crowd. Ultimately, Kylie is a star at peace herself, and this includes even the daggiest moments of her back catalogue. Exemplify this was when she transported all back to where it began via Locomotion. The song’s musical climax was greeted with a gigantic explosion of confetti, signalling it was time for the train of dancers, now clad in Eighties-esque coloured and striped suits, to snake Kylie through the audience onto her next station.

Arriving at a smaller stage in the middle of the GA section, Kylie commenced Act Three of the performance with a live debut of current single last night i dreamt i fell in love. Following this, the singer took requests from the audience, which resulted in a crowd-led singalong of I Should Be So Lucky, before she took time out to receive roses from nearby fans. And this then led to one of the night’s tenderest moments, as she handed the roses back to fans, she stopped to acknowledge one of the recipients, a young girl named Savannah. Captured on the big screens, Savannah’s eyes remained transfixed as Kylie dedicated a shortened version of her duet with Nick Cave, Where The Wild Roses Grow, to the girl. Seeing their younger selves in the girl, hearts melted across the Arena.

Kylie

Kylie then proceeded to belt out a medley of disco-inspired tunes, which ended with her and her dancers making their way back to the main stage before all lights cut out and the Arena was plunged into darkness. With suspense building, a layer of smoke crept out upon the stage, onto which a languid Kylie re-emerged to deliver her alternative-era hit Confide In Me. With another costume change chalked up, this time a willowy black dress evoking strong film noir tones, her dancers decided to play the role of tailor midway through the sensually provocative Slow, as they tore the outer layers of the outfit to reveal a frilled green mini underneath.

The night was far more than just a rehashing of the past, however, as songs from Kylie’s two most recent releases were peppered throughout the set and were received rapturously. A strong standout on the night was the recent single Edge of Saturday Night, which is a classic twinning of Kylie’s love of the club with pop hooks that reach new heights thanks to its modern production. While at times nostalgic, the performance was ultimately a celebration of an artist that, rather remarkably, is at the top of her game over three decades into her career.

Kylie

The Final Act also evidenced this, as Padam Padam, for the second time of the night, had the entire audience up and out of their seats. From this point on, there was no respite as Kylie dropped 2001’s Can’t Get You Out of My Head before confirming her modus operandi with set closer All The Lovers’ first line, “Dance, it’s all I wanna do.”

And while the run of hit songs served as an arguably fitting and celebratory ending to an outstanding performance, Kylie and her crew had other ideas. Returning to the stage for an encore, the most obvious song choice of the night, the deftly slick electronica of the tour’s namesake, was played before Love At First Sight, and the launch of a multitude of streamers ended the night.

While before the show there was never any question that Kylie is a living icon, it is ultimately on the stage where a performer defines themselves. With little in the way of stage setting in the performance, Kylie and her music remained at the forefront, and her seamless mix of recent hits and classic tracks proved that, even after three decades, the Kylie of 2025 is as close to the top of the pantheon of pop as she has ever been.

MICHAEL HOLLICK

Photos by Erik Melvin

