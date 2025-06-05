Review: Karate Kid: Legends – Kick it!

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle

Starring Ben Wang, Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Sadie Stanley

7/10

After a couple of lacklustre sequels and numerous attempts to spin off, this beloved ’80s franchise has lain fallow on the big screen since 2010. With renewed interest promoted by the Cobra Kai series, it remains to be seen if the Karate Kid can once again be “the best around.”

When Li Fong (Ben Wang) leaves China to come to New York, his mother hopes he can leave kung fu behind, as well as the tragedy it has brought to the family. However, despite making friends (Sadie Stanley ) in the city, he does find himself drawn back into fighting. Initially, he is a trainer for his girlfriend’s father (Joshua Jackson), but he also draws the ire of the local karate champion. To curb this bully, Li requires not just the help of his Sifu (Jackie Chan) but also that of another sensei that shares their tradition, the original Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

The result is a fun action-comedy slice of life. There’s no doubt that Karate Kid: Legends is buoyed by its cast; there’s a great chemistry between all its members. Ben Wang comes across with effortless charisma and good fight choreography. He’s able to go toe-to-toe with Chan, Jackson, and Macchio but also match them quip for quip. Even the extended meet-cute between him and Stanley (that’s extensively the first quarter of the film) is actually lightly enjoyable rather than cloying.

The action is also decent, notably based on Jackie Chan’s choreography and demonstrating his comedic timing. You can see definite echoes of Project A or Drunken Master in the fights, especially in the alley sequence where Li Fong is putting theory into practice. On the whole, the action sequences are outstanding, filmed in longer takes at mid-distance, showcasing the actors’ actual abilities. Unfortunately, there’s a noticeable stylistic change when Daniel enters the storyline, switching to the more traditional in-close, rapid-cut style. Thankfully, the film focuses more on Macchio’s comedic talents, allowing Daniel-san to act as the tactician for the upcoming fight.

Perhaps Karate Kid: Legends‘ greatest weakness is also its greatest strength. It’s a relatively generic action film, not breaking from the template of its predecessors. There’s nothing really unexpected here (besides not drawing much from the spin-off series Cobra Kai), but there’s a certain comfort in watching it. Arguably there’s a little over-embellishment with the villains, but the personable cast ploughs through any minor difficulties with the script. The result is a perfect accompaniment for popcorn and a comfortable cinema seat.

DAVID O’CONNELL

