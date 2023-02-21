Review: Kae Tempest at The Rechabite

Kae Tempest at The Rechabite

w/ Erasers

Wednesday, February 15, 2023





Kae Tempest delivered the most profoundly fearless, feel-good show of the year last Wednesday.





It's an early crow, for sure. But come year's end it's impossible to imagine another concert that could possibly fill the hearts of a sold out venue the way Tempest did with a unique combination of nimble wordplay and a whole lotta heart.





It began with gratitude. “I'm here, you're here as well," Tempest said to ensure the crowd was aware of its role in proceedings. Because a Kae Tempest “concert," for want of a better word, is akin to a spiritual experience. It takes the audience to church, with all the communal devotion that implies, minus the religious tropes.





Support act Erasers also kicked off their performance with gratitude. An acknowledgement of country was followed by half an hour of dreamy, droning indie rock, much of which was performed by the two-piece via a twin synth attack. Erasers' reputation for mellifluence has come a long way, and playing to sold out rooms like this is just reward.